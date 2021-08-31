South Dakota recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, the biggest one-day rise in almost nine months, according to the daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The DOH online portal typically sees its biggest case numbers on Tuesdays as statistics are updated from the weekend.
South Dakota posted 1,020 new cases Tuesday. The last time the state saw more than 1,000 cases in a daily report was Dec. 4.
Two new deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported, raising the state toll to 2,069. South Dakota finished August with 26 new deaths recorded.
Active cases surged to 5,035, an increase of 16% from Monday. It’s the highest level since Jan. 11.
Also, active hospitalizations took a huge jump, climbing from 168 to 216.
Locally, Yankton and Clay counties both saw double-digit increases in new infections Tuesday.
Yankton County recorded 12 new cases for the third time in a week. Two new recoveries were also reported, with the number of active cases rising to 71.
In Clay County, where the University of South Dakota opened fall classes last week, 10 new cases were reported, the biggest one-day jump since Jan. 3. Three new recoveries were posted, with the number of active cases rising to 40, the highest number since April 1.
Every area South Dakota county reported new positive tests Tuesday. Besides Yankton and Clay counties, the numbers were: Bon Homme County, +3; Charles Mix County, +7; Douglas County, +5; Hutchinson County, +1; Turner County, +6; and Union County, +8.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal on Tuesday reported 20 active cases (18 students, 2 staff), up one from Monday. There were 33 people in quarantine/isolation (+3), including 14 on campus (+2).
