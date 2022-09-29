Fiedler Named United Way Volunteer Of The Month

“I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world.”
This is the 4-H Pledge and Mary Fiedler embodies those values through her volunteerism to Yankton County 4-H and the greater Yankton community.
Because of her dedication to 4-H and the Yankton community, United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton was honored to present Mary Fiedler with the September 2022 Volunteer of the Month Award.
Mary has been involved with 4-H for many years, and while her children are grown and have graduated out of 4-H, she continues to give 4-H much of her time! Mary is the Yankton County Leaders Association Treasurer and a leader of the Yankton Clovers 4-H Club. These two things keep her very busy within 4-H. Recently, Yankton County 4-H held their County Fair.
Katie Doty, Yankton County 4-H Youth Development Coordinator said about Mary, “Mary spent many hours helping get ready for the County Fair and doing a lot of the behind-the-scenes work. She makes sure the 4-H Building is well cared for and organized and plans wonderful activities and community service projects for her club to do.”
We asked Mary to share more about her volunteerism, in her own words:
I have lived here in the Greater Yankton area since 1975 to attend Mount Marty College. In 1979 I met a young man named Donald who convinced me that Yankton should be my home.
I began volunteering when I was a youth by helping teach religious education with my mother in our church. I began volunteering in the Yankton area in 1997 when our third child entered Kindergarten. Helping in the classroom was a lot of fun and it was so rewarding watching the students learn and grow thru the years and graduate. I have continued volunteering since then just in different capacities.
I volunteer at Yankton County 4-H as a 4-H leader for the Yankton Clovers 4-H Club and as the Treasurer of the Yankton County Leaders Association; Avera Majestic Bluffs on the Country Neighborhood; At the Nursing Home I do the majority of the seasonal decorating, have helped with some craft activities, and visit with residents. I also volunteer at the United Way thru RSVP with mailings, clothing drive, school supplies collection, toiletry collection and distribution and Food for Thought helping at the Food Pantry as a substitute worker.
I volunteer approximately 550 hours per year.
Volunteer work is enjoyable because it is wonderful to help others and to see the smile on someone’s face for what you did for/with them. It is nice to make a difference in someone else’s life.
My best volunteer experience is 4-H. It is great to work with the club members and see their many accomplishments. Even more rewarding is to see the individual they become over the years.
The advice I would give to those thinking about getting out there and volunteering in their communities is just “DO IT” cuz you will never regret it!!
Thank you, Mary, for your extraordinary efforts.
