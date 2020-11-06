The Yankton School Board will hold its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the main theater at Yankton High School, located at 1801 Summit Street. All attendees must wear masks.
The school board is expected to approve a spectator plan for winter activities; see a presentation on state testing and the school performance index for the Yankton School District (YSD); and hear an update regarding collaboration between YSD and Bridging Yankton in conjunction with the school district’s mental wellness strategic goal.
Also, representatives of Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health will provide an overview of a telehealth program that could be made available to YSD students.
School board President Sarah Carda will be honored by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.
The meeting will also be livestreamed from the Yankton School District website at ysd.k12.sd.us. To view the livestream, click School Board and then Live Stream School Board Meeting.
