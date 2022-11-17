The Salvation Army in Yankton will soon be ringing bells at local businesses. Ninety percent of all funds raised locally are used to provide temporary, emergency assistance to local residents and transients in Yankton.
Organizers are looking for individuals, families, service clubs, church groups and youth groups willing to help a couple of hours during this holiday season by volunteering to staff a red kettle at Hy-Vee or Walmart.
