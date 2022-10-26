Laurel Suspect

On the afternoon of Aug. 5, 2022, an investigative team wearing hazardous material (HAZMAT) suits enter an exit the home of quadruple-murder suspect Jason Jones in Laurel, Nebraska.

 Randy Dockendorf/P&D

LAUREL, Neb. — A Laurel, Nebraska, man has been transferred from a hospital to jail, as he has recovered from burns received while allegedly setting two homes on fire as part of an August quadruple murder.

Jason Jones, 42, faces 10 felony charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, in the Aug. 4 deaths of a quartet of Laurel residents. He allegedly killed them in two separate incidents that included burning their homes accompanied by apparent gunfire.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.