LAUREL, Neb. — A Laurel, Nebraska, man has been transferred from a hospital to jail, as he has recovered from burns received while allegedly setting two homes on fire as part of an August quadruple murder.
Jason Jones, 42, faces 10 felony charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, in the Aug. 4 deaths of a quartet of Laurel residents. He allegedly killed them in two separate incidents that included burning their homes accompanied by apparent gunfire.
Jones is charged with the alleged murders of Michele Ebeling, 53, who lived across the street from him; and of Gene Twiford, 86; Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana Twiford, 55, who lived together three blocks down the street.
The defendant could receive the death penalty for first-degree murder, a Class I felony. The minimum sentence is life imprisonment.
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) announced Wednesday that Jones had finished his medical treatment and was turned over to authorities.
“Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln,” the NSP said in a press release.
The defendant had been hospitalized for nearly three months, according to the NSP release.
“In the early morning hours of August 5, Troopers with the NSP SWAT Team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel,” the release said. “Jones was transported to CHI St. Elizabeth where he has been receiving treatment ever since.”
During his medical treatment, Jones’ judicial proceedings were put on hold, according to Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda. However, the defendant’s transfer to jail means those proceedings can now commence, the sheriff said.
“Jones will remain in Lincoln and have hearings by video for the time being,” Koranda said. “When he is requested to appear in Cedar County, I would make arrangements to have him brought to Cedar County.”
As of Wednesday, the Nebraska court calendar didn’t list any scheduled appearances for Jones. His case originates with Cedar County Court.
While he was hospitalized, Jones remained under watch by authorities, Koranda said.
“Cedar County contracted with an outside security firm to provide 24-hour security for Jones while he was hospitalized at Cedar County’s expense,” the sheriff said.
During a press conference shortly after the deaths, Col. John Bolduc of the Nebraska State Patrol informed Laurel residents the suspect came from within their own town.
“First of all, I want to acknowledge the indescribable grief that this community is experiencing right now, and that’s going to be compounded by the betrayal of trust that they’re going to feel because a community member here is alleged to have committed these crimes,” Bolduc said at the time.
Court documents provide an outline of facts surrounding the case and Jones’ arrest. The timeline ran Aug. 4-5.
Around 3 a.m., Jones allegedly killed the four people, who all received gunshot wounds, and using an accelerant to ignite each house.
Evidence found at the scenes, including receipts for the gasoline allegedly used in the arsons, linked Jones to the deaths. He was also linked to the weapon allegedly used in the shootings.
The Nebraska State Patrol deployed a SWAT team to Jones’ residence at 206 Elm Street, and he eventually surrendered without any gunfire. He had suffered burns and was taken to a Lincoln, Nebraska, hospital for treatment.
More than 60 law enforcement officers and first responders took part in the investigation. A team wearing hazardous material (HAZMAT) outfits entered and exited the suspect’s home.
Jones allegedly first killed Ebeling and later proceeded to the Twifords’ residence, according to court documents. Authorities allege Jones killed his victims with “deliberate and premeditated malice,” adding the Twifords’ deaths apparently included a burglary or attempted burglary.
Court papers contain the charges against Jones.
Besides the four first-degree murder charges, Jones also faces two counts for first-degree arson, a Class II felony, with sentence of 1-50 years; and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class IC felony, with a sentence of 5-50 years.
Nebraska State Patrol investigator Michael Henry provided probable cause leading to Jones’ arrest, according to court records. He described the authorities’ investigation, including the condition of the victims and the crime scenes as well as the discovery of evidence allegedly linking Jones to the crimes.
Henry was assigned to assist in the death investigation that involved officers from the Nebraska State Patrol, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurel Police Department.
At a press conference shortly after the alleged homicides, Bolduc said evidence was still being collected, and the case remained early in the investigation.
“I have to talk about what I consider the heroic efforts of the firefighters who were on the scene. And yes, I described them as heroes because they had a very difficult task,” he said.
“They were asked to put out these fires while preserving the evidence as a crime scene. They had to adjust their efforts in order to do it, and they did it with great efficiency. Their efforts preserved the evidence that led us directly to the suspect.”
A motive to the killings has yet to be released.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case as special deputy county attorney, according to the Cedar County Attorney’s Office.
The Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy is appointed to represent the defendant in the matter.
The Press & Dakotan did not receive immediate comment Wednesday from the Cedar County Attorney’s office on the latest developments or any new facts and decisions regarding the case.
For now, Jones’ release from the hospital and transport to jail represents the next step in the process, Koranda told the Press & Dakotan.
“Now that Jones is out of the hospital, he can face the criminal charges that the state has brought against him and hopefully give the families of all involved some closure or answers,” the sheriff added.
