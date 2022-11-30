CASES DISPOSED:
NOVEMBER 5-11, 2022
Collin Heller, Norfolk, Neb.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Natasha Gonzales, Broadway Inn #26, Yankton; Obtaining property or services without paying; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Bradley D. Wanke, Niobrara, Neb.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Matthew David Rochholz, 1704 SD Hwy 314, Yankton; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jeremy Bryan Feller, Minot, N.D.; Grand theft; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jerald D. Miner, 505 W. 2nd Street, Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $976.50; Jail sentence of 80 days; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Andre Jerome Jones, Junior, Homeless, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; $560.84; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $496.50; Sentence of 30 days suspended; Disorderly conduct; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Michelle Renae Boese, 647 Augusta Circle, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Gregory Edward Hart, Tulsa, Okla.; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
David Allen Wurtz, 114 E. 3rd St. #8, Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Carl Heller, Norfolk, Neb.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Natasha Gonzales, Broadway Inn #26, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ryan T. Gray, Omaha, Neb.; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Edmidia Perez-Cruz, 604 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Failure to appear/report felony; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Bryce Patrick Cox, Sioux Falls; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Zachary Michael McCoy, Belden, Neb.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Armando Ferdinand Aranda, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 108, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $300 fine; $300 suspended fine; $96.50 court costs/surcharges; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Monsieur Franier Ragin, 2800 Broadway Ave., Lot 12, Yankton; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Connie Sue Moore, 635 Augusta Circle, Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $177.50.
Anthony Joseph Jonathon Husak, Howells, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kevin Haug, Brookings; Intentional damage to property - $5,000-$100,000; Suspended execution of sentence; $7,072.90; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years suspended; Five years probation; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brian Thomas Williams, Sioux Falls; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kyler Dale Schultz Johnson, Sioux Falls; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jerry Caldwell, Kansas City, Mo.; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brandon M. Beed, St. Helena, Neb.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Zachary William Christensen, 203 Anchor Dr., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Alfonso Cruz Erickson, 207 Broadway, Yankton; Trespass to hunt, resident (unknowing); $157.50.
Kendra Rae Arcoren, St. Francis; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kristine Leigh Kohles, Santee, Neb.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jonathon Brock Dowd, 709 Mulberry St., Yankton; Fleeing from officer on foot; Dismissed by prosecutor; Exhibition driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Recharged by complaint; Eluding; Recharged by complaint; Reckless driving; Recharged by complaint.
Christy Lynn Cheromiah, 816 Maple Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse – simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Travis Phillips, 123 Nome Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Reckless driving; Recharged by information.
Edward Degama Hebert, Houston, Tex.; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Raymond Cordrey, Corsica; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Colleen Cordie Gibson, Gayville; Seat belt violation; $25.
Bobby A. Gilbery, Tea; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Natasha Gonzales, Broadway Inn #26, Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Natasha Gonzales, Broadway Inn #26, Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Carl Heller, Norfolk, Neb.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Derick Carl Randall, Norfolk, Neb.; Possession controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Anthony James Fuerhoff, Osmond, Neb.; Domestic abuse – simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
LaShawn Cournoyer, Transient, Sioux Falls; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $546.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 182 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Brittney Rose Archambeau, 1313 W. 30th St., Apt. W, Yankton; Intentional damage to property - $2500-$5000; Suspended execution of sentence; $3,540.77; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Tamper with vehicle – intend damage/inconvenience; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unnecessary parking on rural road; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Benjamin Nicholas Hunt, Wakonda; Warrantless arrest for alleged fugitive punishable by incarceration for 1 or more years or by death; Extradited.
Austin Cooper, Sioux City, Iowa; Motorboat wake/wash violations in posted waters; $122.50.
Steven William Pusley, 517 Burleigh St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Amanda S. McGuire, Sioux City, Iowa; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brandon M. Beed, St. Helena, Neb.; Grand theft; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Natasha Gonzales, Broadway Inn #26, Yankton; Grand theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Raymond Leon Watson, Kansas City, Mo.; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Damon Edward Puckhaber, 2912 Lakeview Drive #2, Yankton; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
John Garnica, Junior, Lake Andes; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Derick Carl Randall, Norfolk, Neb.; Possession controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Erick Tyler Walters, 604 Douglas, Yankton; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Kristen Jensen, 803 Spruce, Yankton; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Chloe Marie Barnes, 1814 Capitol St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Kayleb Beed, Norfolk, Neb.; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Matthew John LaFrentz, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Matthew Jacob Maloun, Page, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $228.50.
Alicia Dawn Miller, Meckling; Seat belt violation; $25.
Melissa A. Hagedorn, West Point, Neb.; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Michael M. Johnson, Bloomfield, Neb.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cody J. Shoemaker, Randolph, Neb.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Skye Parker, 510 W. 6th St. #1, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Scott Egner, Arcade, N.Y.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brandon M. Beed, St. Helena, Neb.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Spencer Douglas Alton, 618 Linn St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Travis Leo Pinkelman, Hartington, Neb.; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Nickolas Jude Landry, 1006 Whiting Drive, Yankton; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obtaining property or services with false credit card; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Renard Lydell Carter, Rochester, Minn.; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Nicolas A. Hudson, 301 Bunker Lane #18, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Emilio Guerra Acosta, Sioux Falls; Right-turning vehicle required to keep right; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1440.50; Jail sentence of 10 days; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Damion Lee Williams, Canton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $480; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended and 18 days credit; Aggravated assault – strangulation; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Theron J. Thornton, 1103 Kennedy Dr., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Christopher A. Stough, Sioux Falls; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Andre Delwayne Henderson, Lees Summit, Mo.; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Austin Andrew Erickson, 902 E. 11th Street, Apt. 3, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $200.20; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jeffery Chad Teeter, Liberty, Mo.; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kevin Robert Haug, Brookings; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $606.50; Penitentiary sentence of five years suspended with 5 days credit; Five years probation; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Emilio Jacinto, Fillmore, Calif.; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $226.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Fernando Espinoza, Grand Island, Neb.; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jeffrey Green, Irene; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
