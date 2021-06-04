• Chauncey Swan, 31, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.
• Blaine Knutson, 32, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on three warrants for failure to appear.
• Andrew Stiles, 31, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant.
• Steven McCloud, 44, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold for aggravated assault (domestic — two counts) and interruption of communication (misdemeanor).
• Alexis Leader Charge, 19, Wagner, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Rowdy Thin Elk, 39 Winner, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Kiah Bouck, 28, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Lewis Simms, 53, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for simple assault (domestic).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.