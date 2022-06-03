Thune At Girls State: Youth Are ‘Our Greatest Resource’

VERMILLION — Sen. John Thune had just fielded a wide range of questions, from energy policy to U.S. aid to Ukraine, when he took time to meet with media following Friday morning’s session of South Dakota Girls State.
He said he would be leaving Aalfs Auditorium on the University of South Dakota campus Friday, where he had earlier met with Girls State delegates, with a better understanding of what’s in the hearts and minds of young people.
“I’m always impressed by the quality of questions that get asked and the depth of understanding that some of those questions demonstrate,” Thune said. “It’s an affirmation, too, of just the quality of young people that we have here and the kind of talent that exists among South Dakota’s youth.”
He admitted that it’s easy sometimes for members of the nation’s older generations to be cynical when describing the nation’s younger generation.
“It’s easy at times to complain about the younger generation not having an appreciation about what it takes to do the hard work to get things done,” the senator said. “But these are impressive young women. They’re smart, in many ways already very accomplished, and I think have aspired to do some important things.”
The 2022 session of Girls State kicked off May 30, bringing many of South Dakota’s political leaders to the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion. Participants took part in a wide range of programs, touching on everything from physical fitness and law enforcement investigations to elections and the workings of the political process in the United States.
Girls State concludes today (Saturday) with the young women holding their own circuit court and Supreme Court sessions and hearing an informational talk about dealing with active shooter situations.
The delegates demonstrated to Thune Friday morning that their thoughts on national politics weren’t limited to policies on the home front.
One of the delegates noted that the U.S. Senate had voted recently to send $40 billion of aid to Ukraine and asked how that can be justified when Americans were dealing with shortages of baby formula, skyrocketing gasoline prices and a huge national debt.
“Ukraine is in a situation where they are — in my view, at least — accomplishing one of our foreign policy national security objectives and that is diminishing greatly Russia’s conventional war capability,” Thune said. “We can do this one of two ways. One is to wait until Russia continues to infringe on more European countries and ultimately the United States has to send our men and women in uniform there, or we can help arm the Ukrainians and let them fight the battles.”
Russia ranks as a major threat to American national security, the senator said. “Russia has proven in the past a willingness to invade sovereign neighbors and if you diminish and degrade their conventional war-making capabilities — they will still have nuclear weapons — but with their (other) weaponry, they’re taking on huge losses and that means that Ukraine is accomplishing, to me, a vital national security objective and that is to diminish and decrease Russia’s ability to be a threat not only to the region but to the world.”
He added that U.S. allies in Europe are also providing economic and military aid to Ukraine.
“Everybody has sort of embraced this as a cause that if we do not succeed now, we’re all going to be paying a much higher price down the road both in the form of treasure — our tax dollars — but also our blood,” Thune said. “Right now, the Ukrainians are willing to fight the fight and we ought to help them do it. That’s my view.”
He was also asked about the United States’ energy policy at a time when gasoline prices continue to rise.
Thune said a goal of the Biden administration “consists really of trying to push people into electric vehicles. They want to get people off oil and gas, and they want to get our country and our economy off of oil and gas.”
He said he supports renewable energy, noting that South Dakota is a leader in hydroelectricity, wind energy and biofuels.
“Obviously, we want American energy in all forms, but the reality is, and this is just a fact, we are not going to get to electric vehicles overnight,” the senator said. “We’re going to need oil and gas, and that means we’ve got to produce it or get it somewhere.”
He said the Biden administration has not only discouraged investment in oil and gas but has also pressured companies not to do it.
“It’s a function of not opening up federal lands, it’s a function of not issuing permits to drill, it’s a function of pressuring companies who might otherwise invest in American oil and gas not to do it and threatening them with penalties if they do. It’s all a function of policy decisions being made by this administration,” Thune said.
The senator was asked to share his thoughts about a consistent topic of discussion during Girls State’s week-long session: slowing the exodus of young people from South Dakota.
“I hope that decisions are being made here that will encourage young people, if they want to stay here, to be able to stay here,” Thune said. “Part of that is good-paying jobs. It’s having an economy that’s growing and throwing off good-paying jobs that will encourage young people to stay in South Dakota because they’ve got opportunities.”
He told the Girls State delegates that, after they finish high school and higher or technical education, “I just want to make sure that we are doing everything that we can in South Dakota to give you the option, if you choose to, to stay here.
“To me, it’s really about creating the conditions that are favorable for economic growth and investment and making sure that we have first-rate educational opportunities,” Thune said. “You’re sitting here at the University of South Dakota, I’ve got an MBA from here, we’ve got great institutions north of here and west of here — there are just a lot of great places to get an education here in South Dakota.”
No matter where someone chooses to study — whether it be in-state or out-of-state, “I think the option should be available to keep our young people here because they are our greatest resource. You are our future and if we want to keep South Dakota moving forward, we need to keep our high caliber, top leaders and our future contributors here in the state,” he said. “That, to me, means partnering with our communities, state leadership and at the federal level to agree that we have a role in that and making sure that we’re creating good paying jobs and opportunities for young people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.