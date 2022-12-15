Storm Whips Through Yankton Region
Metro Graphics

Much of the Yankton area was hunkered down as the major winter storm that has impacted the region since Monday continued its onslaught Thursday.

Light snow fell in Yankton Thursday, but high winds —with gusts up to 46 miles per hour reported at the Yankton Airport — were creating travel issues. Unofficially, Yankton received 2 inches of snow Thursday.

