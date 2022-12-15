Much of the Yankton area was hunkered down as the major winter storm that has impacted the region since Monday continued its onslaught Thursday.
Light snow fell in Yankton Thursday, but high winds —with gusts up to 46 miles per hour reported at the Yankton Airport — were creating travel issues. Unofficially, Yankton received 2 inches of snow Thursday.
Also, colder temperatures began moving into the region as part of an anticipated Arctic blast from Siberia. Yankton was at 26 degrees at midnight Thursday morning, with the mercury gradually falling throughout the day.
Greg Rothschadl of the South Dakota Department of Transportation told the Press & Dakotan that area crews have not had too many reports of stranded motorists.
“For this storm, we have not had this issue, but we don’t have any roads that are closed or impassable because the storm impact in the Yankton area has been small so far and hopefully it stays that way,” he said.
He urged travelers to continue using extreme caution.
“As we understand that people still need to try to get to work or home from work, they should believe what is stated on SD511,” Rothschadl said. “If it says ‘No Travel Advised’ or ‘Road Impassable,’ there is a reason and most likely travel on those roads won’t be possible. Travelers should heed what they see on SD511 and either stay home or make arrangements to stay in town if need be.”
School was called off at many sites around the area Thursday, including Yankton. Most activities were postponed. On Thursday night, Yankton School District officials announced a two-hour late start for Friday.
Yankton, Bon Homme, Clay, Turner and Union counties in South Dakota were under a winter weather advisory until noon Friday, while the weather advisory for Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties in Nebraska was expected to expire Thursday night. Meanwhile, Hutchinson County was under a winter storm warning until noon Friday, and Charles Mix and Douglas counties were under a blizzard warning until noon Friday.
As of late Thursday afternoon, blizzard warnings now cover the western three-quarters of both North and South Dakota (except the extreme southwest corner of South Dakota), the northwest corner of Nebraska and extreme eastern Montana.
Because of travel issues between Yankton and Sioux Falls, the Press & Dakotan was not expected to receive Friday’s print edition until sometime Friday. Efforts will be made to deliver it to customers as soon as possible.
In other weather-related notes:
• Gov. Kristi Noem ordered state government offices remain closed across most of the state on Friday, Dec. 16. Offices will close in Hanson, Hutchinson and McCook Counties.
Offices will remain open in Bon Homme, Clay, Custer, Fall River, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Turner, Union and Yankton counties. Offices will also remain open in the western portion of Pennington County (including Hill City, Keystone, and Rapid City).
While executive branch offices in the rest of the state will be closed, employees will be working remotely.
Citizens in these counties are encouraged to stay home Friday if possible, according to a press release
• The Bon Homme County Sheriff’s office has issued a no-travel advisory in that county.
• At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety issued an emergency public safety announcement on smartphones recommending no travel “across most of South Dakota.”
• The combined Yankton High School/Yankton Middle School Holiday Choir Concert that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the YHS Main Theater. The Lincoln Elementary Concert is already scheduled for a 7 p.m. start in the YHS Main Theater that same night. These events will now run back-to-back that evening.
The annual cookie walk that precedes and follows this YHS/YMS Holiday Choir concert annually will not be held in the commons this year because of a YHS wrestling triangular going on Tuesday, meaning the commons area will be used for concessions. Tables will be set up in the hallway near the YHS Main Theater instead where cookies will still be available to purchase for a free-will donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.