The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during September 2022:
Keith Eickhoff, 67, and Marisa Schlaen, 51, both of Yankton, married Sept. 2, 2022.
Maximilian David, 27, and Kelsey Foxhoven, 28, both of Bloomsburg, Penn., married Sept. 3, 2022.
Reid Sawatzke, 25, and Rebecca Frick, 24, both of Yankton, married Sept. 3, 2022.
John Ahrens, 28, and Celina Dorzok, 33, both of Yankton, married Sept. 10, 2022.
Kyle Bergeson, 26, and Kaitlyn Frank, 25, both of Yankton, married Sept. 10, 2022.
Christopher Brown, 27, and Angelina Pennington, 20, both of Yankton, married Sept. 10, 2022.
Chase Green, 30, and Karly Schaa, 23, both of Yankton, married Sept. 10, 2022.
Nathan Nelson, 23, and Nichole Eilers, 23, both of Yankton, married Sept. 10, 2022.
Corey Waldner, 24, of Iroquois, and Jody Wurtz, 34, of Utica, married Sept. 11, 2022.
Malik Sheraz Awan, 39, and Sarah Valentine, 39, both of San Antonio, Texas, married Sept. 17, 2022.
Austin Knoell, 23, and Shelby Schaefer, 23, both of Yankton, married Sept. 17, 2022.
Christopher Swanstrom, 45, and Amanda Wenzlaff, 37, both of Yankton, married Sept. 22, 2022.
Joseph Harold, 26, and Sarah Pavel, 20, both of Hartington, Neb., married Sept. 23, 2022.
Garret Evans, 32, and Alexis Sejnoha, 25, both of Yankton, married Sept. 24, 2022.
