100 Years Ago
Saturday, June 9, 1923
• The Missouri River was furnishing chief local interest today and is a raging torrent, higher than it has been in many months. Large quantities of drift wood are coming down stream, among the debris being some large logs from the headwaters in the mountains. These have piled up between Pier 2 of the bridge and the bank, forming a barrier that will take considerable labor to dislodge.
• The white mushroom center markings have been removed from Walnut street and Police Commissioner W.F. Jancks said today it was the intention to use the curb parking plan for this thoroughfare the same as is being done on Third street. This will give better opportunity for getting the fire truck from the city hall to the street quickly in case of need.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 9, 1948
• The crop situation here is getting serious according to reports from farmers in the area. The one-half inch of rainfall a week ago was not enough to handle what was already a dire need for moisture. High hot winds of the last week have sapped what little top soil moisture was there. Small grain is already hurt. Some of the barley and oats are heading out prematurely and are certain to be a short crop. Pastures have dried up and cattle are being herded along roadsides.
• Esther Kunkle, president of the local hairdressers’ association, was in Huron Monday night attending the Huron hairdressers’ meeting as an out of town judge for their hair-styling contest. The winning hair style was a short, smooth, semi-page boy effect with waved top. Other styles shown were the ultra-short, two-inch, multi-curl bobs.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, June 9, 1973
• It was reported to Yankton police at 8:40 a.m. Friday that someone had kicked a slat off the bottom of the door to the principal’s office at Yankton High School and had taken a pop bottle and squirted pop on several classroom doors sometime Thursday night. The means of entry to the building was undetermined.
• The District 3 Planning and Development District office will be located in Yankton, it was decided by a 16-8 vote at Mitchell Friday night of the committee governing the district, representing 12 counties, 11 cities of over 1,000 population in the area, and the Yankton Sioux Tribe. The target date for opening the office is July 1, and it is expected seven persons eventually will be employed in the office here.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 9, 1998
• For Bonnie Sorensen, there’s no place like home — even if it meant giving up her corporate job. Sorenson returned to her hometown of Vermillion for a position with the Maurice’s clothing store chain. She was so impressed with the town that she stayed rather than relocate one more time with the company. She is now using that hometown pride as manager of the Vermillion Area Chamber of Commerce.
• The Yankton U-19 girls soccer team and U-12 boys team Force won state championships Sunday night. The U-19 girls team defeated Lead 4-2 to take the title. Tiff Schoenfelder led Yankton with three goals. The Yankton Force U-12 Boys team won the championship in an inter-city battle with the Yankton Dominators in a 4-1 victory. Greg Gause scored three goals to lead the Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.