Incidents
• A report was received at 6:32 p.m. Friday of an assault on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 9:03 p.m. Friday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:09 p.m. Friday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:14 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle break-in on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 2:32 a.m. Saturday of a neighbor threatening the reporting party with violence on Spruce St.
• A report was received at 4:31 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a cell phone on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:58 p.m. Saturday of a counterfeit $100 bill being passed on 12th St.
• A report was received at 6:19 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle break-in in Yankton.
• A report was received at 2:06 a.m. Sunday of a fight on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 10:51 a.m. Sunday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:55 p.m. Sunday of attempted theft at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:30 p.m. Friday of the theft of a cell phone on Dakota Lane.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:29 a.m. Sunday of an assault on Robin St.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
