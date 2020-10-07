Kettering: Boost Transparency, Focus On Development

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of profiles on the candidates for Yankton County Commission. Early voting is on now; Election Day is Nov. 3
———
NAME: Don Kettering
FAMILY: Wife Pam, son Lance, daughter Heather, five granddaughters
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: BA degree Northern State University, Masters Degree South Dakota State University, United States Army/38 Years in ag banking
IF INCUMBENT, YEARS OF EXPERIENCE: Finishing my sixth year as County Commissioner
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Served on Missouri River Sedimentation Committee, Governors Office of Economic Development Board, South Dakota Mediation Committee.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: N/A
———
• Why are you running?
This job is payback for all of the great opportunities that my family and I have had living in Yankton County and I really enjoy the opportunity.
• What are the priorities when it comes to recovery from 2019’s flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic?
My main focus will be on sound financial planning and budgeting, economic development, and improvement of roads and infrastructure.
• In the wake of secession threats from a number of county residents to secede a number of townships from Yankton County due to a perception their needs are being ignored, commissioners and candidates alike have said a better job needs to be done of representing all the people of Yankton County. What does this representation look like?
The Yankton County Commission needs to continue to improve on transparency on all issues of governance to keep the county informed. The people of Yankton County are good and intelligent people that will understand if they are treated honestly and fairly.
• What are the next steps the county needs to take on solving its zoning issues?
Get a new master plan completed that is fair to all residents.
• Additional thoughts?
— We need to work on collaboration between rural and non-rural residents to set a vision for all the counties residents that will move our county to greatness.
— The county commission needs to take a leadership role in this process and include all sectors of the county and provide a professional culture to instill confidence that issues are fairly handled.
— Improve the communication process between the commission and the residents of the county.
— Seek out and aggressively pursue opportunities for economic development in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.