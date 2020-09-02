HURON —The Trump Administration has announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $13.6 million in South Dakota to modernize critical drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in four rural South Dakota communities.
“Having access to modern, sanitary, and safe infrastructure plays an essential role in furthering prosperity for these small rural communities,” said Julie Gross, South Dakota USDA Rural Development State Director. “These upgrades will improve public health and improve economic conditions. Under the leadership of President Trump, Agriculture Secretary Perdue and USDA Rural Development Deputy Under Secretary Bette Brand, USDA continues to be a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
Locally, the town of Delmont will use a $888,000 loan and a $763,800 grant to help alleviate major sewer infiltration and inflow into the soil within the town of Delmont. The town of Delmont is in Douglas County, South Dakota. This project has three different elements within the town of Delmont’s sewer infrastructure. First element includes the replacement or lining of approximately 18,500 feet of deficient sewage mains throughout the community, including rehab or replacement of several manholes and construction of three new manholes. The second element is improvements at the wastewater treatment facility, including installation of over 2,000 tons of riprap, embankment construction, pond dike shaping, sludge removal, and improvements to the gravel service road leading to the facility. The third element is to rehabilitate their lift station and to purchase a new generator.
This announcement is part of a larger statement from USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand who announced the Trump Administration is investing $462 million in 161 projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.
