Feds Open Grassland Conservation Program To Tribes
Green grass field with blue sky background.Green grassland landscape in Xinjiang,China.

 ZHAOJIANKANG

Three South Dakota tribal nations have a new opportunity to partner with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to conserve and improve grasslands.

The Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program pays landowners to set aside environmentally sensitive land for a specific conservation concern. Landowners get money, and the public gets benefits like cleaner water and more wildlife habitat. Grasslands also fight climate change by removing heat-trapping carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it in the soil.

