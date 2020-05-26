Yankton Churches Weigh Reopening

Churches across America are reopening, and the same is true of Yankton’s churches.
A few churches have opened. A few are opening at the start of June. And there are those choosing different paths.
Christ the King Church will continue with its livestreaming and parking lot services throughout the summer. They are committed to serving those who are not comfortable going out in public yet. The church welcomes people from other congregations but encourages them to direct their financial support to the congregation where their membership resides.
“This has been a difficult decision for us, but we decided that since we are blessed with a large parking lot, and the equipment and expertise to broadcast over the radio in our parking lot, this would be the very safest thing to do,” said Pastor Dani Jo Bierwagen.
Trinity Lutheran Church’s office will reopen on June 1. On June 6, there will be parking lot services at 5:30 pm.; on June 7, parking lot service are at 9 a.m.
“It will be an outdoor service in the parking lot for the foreseeable future, depending on community spread in the Yankton area. We will monitor city, state and federal guidelines and will work toward reopening slowly,” said Pastor Jeffrey Otterman.
Meanwhile, Assembly of God Church is also making plans.
“Assembly of God will be reopening in the next few weeks,” said Pastor Ray Lail. “Once we are fully capable of live streaming our services, we will offer people the choice to watch online or meet together in the building. We are taking a phased approach by incorporating social distancing and other precautions throughout June.”
Other churches have already reopened.
Faith Alive Church’s first Sunday Service since the lockdown was held on May 17.
“It was a great service with almost all members attending,” said Pastor Jan Voelzke. “All were happy to come together even if the six-foot rule had to be followed. We are following the guidelines for safety. Hand sanitizer and some wear masks.”
The church will continue livestreaming on Facebook Live for its Sunday services.
“We found many who were listening to the services were friends and families all over the USA,” Voelzke said.
At St. John’s Lutheran Church, they aimed to hold in-person services beginning this past weekend. Visit their website for specific instructions to keep everyone safe: www.stjohnsyankton.org
Discovery Church has started gathering again on Sunday morning for worship services.
“These services are highly simplified and involve several precautions that reduce risk to those in attendance,” says Pastor Cory Kitch. “We have emphatically told our people that no one is under any pressure or obligation to attend or volunteer at this time if they are uncomfortable in large gatherings.”
Restore Church has also pursued reopening.
“At Restore, reopening has been, honestly, very difficult to navigate,” said Pastor Jeff Mueller. “We want to keep people healthy and safe, and the most difficult decision has been: are people healthier and safer with the church doors closed or open? We love our church facility, but we also know the church is not a building; it is the people of God gathered together to worship Him and encourage one another. Yet, there is something sacred about the church service and the gathering that is very important to people’s well-being.
“When the city lifted the ordinance, we reopened the church within a week or two. So, as of May 20, we have been having public church services (for the last two weeks). However, we have minimized services and strongly encouraged people who are at risk or feel uncomfortable to stay home.”
Pastor Kwen Sanderson gives the following quote from the Provisum Group, an article titled “Digital Evangelism.” “Going into all the world is done personally but also digitally, which means this season of social distancing is the tipping point for the church to become experts in digital evangelism.”
That is true of many churches in Yankton.
Mueller says, “Doing everything digitally has been an amazing experience. I think God used that to bring a lot of good things to Restore and showed us some hidden blessings in the challenge we faced having to change the whole way we do things.
To find out what a specific church is doing, check them out online or on social media.
