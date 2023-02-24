The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during January 2023:
Mark Konrad, 718 West 8th St.; Windows; $10,000
Steven James Kudera, 905 East 17th St.; Single family home addition, kitchen-bedroom; $50,000
Rusher Properties LLC, 1211 Ferdig Ave.; Siding/windows; $15,000
Bruce T. Schild, 1604 Kenley St.; Single family home – alteration/repair basement finish; $42.000
Judith R. Shattuck, 2128 Walnut St.; Garage door/framing alteration; $12,000
Jason and Amy Ondell, 700 Burleigh St.; Commercial — remodel; $18,000
Jeffery A. Skovly, 1103 Redmond St.; Single family home – alteration/repair bathroom addition; $6,500
———
Total Fees: $605
January 2023 Total Valuation: $153,500
January 2022 Total Valuation: $1,115,811
2023 to Date Valuation: $153,500
2022 to Date Valuation: $1,115,811
