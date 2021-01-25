City Getting Ready For Potential Pot Sales

The City of Yankton is going to have some help navigating the legalization of marijuana.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Yankton City Commission voted 9-0 to enter into a consulting agreement with Bill Effting, a professional consultant in the area who previously served municipal governments in Colorado.
According to City Attorney Ross Den Herder, this service came at a key time in that state’s legal history.
“He worked his whole career as a city manager in various communities — most of which were in Colorado,” Den Herder said. “He finished out his career during that formidable period of time where Colorado was experiencing the rollout of legalized marijuana. He experienced the good, the bad, the ugly and worked very closely with the Colorado Municipal League and, through that process, developed a pretty good understanding of what works, what doesn’t, what they wish they would’ve done differently. He’s now positioned himself as a traveling expert.
He added that Effting has helped out other municipalities, such as in Maine, during their own rollouts of legalization.
Den Herder said that the contract is ad hoc and he will only be paid for as he’s used.
“He’s there as a position of support,” Den Herder said. “There’s no contractual obligation to pay him any set amount. He’s just a crutch for us to rely on.”
City Manager Amy Leon said that use of Effting’s services will likely begin as early as next month as the city figures out the way forward.
“If the commission approves the contract, one of our first experiences will be we’ll have a work session next month where Mr. Effting will come and provide an introduction and give you (an idea of), ‘How do you eat the marijuana elephant?’” Leon said. “Where do we start, especially when we don’t have the guidance from the state yet? What should we be telling our legislators? What does he wish he would’ve told Colorado legislators?”
Mayor Nathan Johnson said that it’s a good idea to plan ahead before legalization takes effect July 1.
“With all the interest there is from entrepreneurs in how this will turn out, it’s essential that we get it right because it could be a real mess if we get it wrong,” he said.
Commissioner Amy Miner said she was happy moving forward with the consultant.
“We have to be proactive,” she said. “It looks like you’ve found the right guy. … Something like this could affect such a broad cross-section of our community. It’s absolutely justifiable and a great option for us.”
Prior to Monday’s regular meeting, the board also discussed CARES Act allocations to the city.
Leon said of the $3.3 million allocated to the city, the city has submitted $2,512,731.66 in spending for approval and a further $611,265 that is pending with an estimated $196,000 remaining in allocation.
“We do have things to submit for those remaining funds,” she said.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• approved an application for a State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan for work on the wastewater treatment plan.
• approved several alcohol license requests.
