The Yankton County Highway Department will have six-ton per axle weight limit on most asphalt surface roads beginning Monday, March 1.
Load limit signs will be in place as road and weather conditions deem necessary. Your cooperation is sought since this is a critical time of the year for local highways.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is authorized and requested to enforce weight limitations on Yankton County roads. The penalty for the violation of the load restrictions shall be set forth in SDCL 32-22-55.
