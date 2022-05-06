At its meeting Monday, the Yankton School Board is expected to accept the final facility recommendations of the Community Facilities Task Force Committee.
Also Monday, the school board is slated to accepts the school board election canvass and declare Sarah Carda and Terry Crandall as school board members for the next three years.
The school board will also consider extending the school year by one day.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. in the main auditorium at Yankton High School, 1801 Summit Street. To view the meeting via livestream, go to the Yankton School District website, click “School Board” and then click “Live Stream School Board.”
