On Saturday, May 7, the Drive and Diners will be traveling to Bob’s Burgers in Martinsburg, Nebraska, to dine. After dining at Bob’s Burgers, the group will be cruising to Storm’n Norman’s in Waterbury, Nebraska, to attend a dance.
The group will meet and leave promptly at 3 p.m. at the north end of the Yankton Mall parking lot. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Contact Bill or Gaylene McMenamy at 605-665-8719 or 605-660-5878 with questions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.