CASES DISPOSED:
JULY 30-AUG. 5, 2022
Sarah Louise Big Eagle, 216 Kay St., Yankton; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,440.50; Jail sentence of 10 days; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Fail to report accident to police officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Yerisleidy Perezrodriguez, Miami, Fla.; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Marlen Moya Guerra, 1014 Cedar St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50; Passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts; $25.
James Carl Jankowski, San Antonio, Tex.; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Charles Kelly, Clark; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Emily Marie Corbin, Sioux Falls; Obey traffic sign in park; $97.50.
Lincoln Dangel, 814 Burleigh St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50.
Tony Nour, Sioux Falls; Personal watercraft rules-not wearing life jacket; $132.50.
Marshall Bahm, 610 Maple St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Sergio Martinez Losada, 1307 W. 8th St. #5, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Victoria Meyer, Sioux Falls; Burglary-2nd degree; $1,362.48; Penitentiary sentence of 7 years with 5 years suspended and 142 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess tools/weapon, intending to commit burglary; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary-2nd degree; Recharged by information; Possess tools/weapon, intending to commit burglary; Recharged by information.
Jason Daniel Plath, Lincoln, Neb.; Glass containers prohibited; $122.50.
David Abebe, 178 Mickelson Dr., Apt. 310, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Allen Kloucek, Scotland; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Garett M. Ladwig, Norfolk, Neb.; Boat-reasonable speed/disturbance; $122.50.
Erica E. Wurtz, 803 Dakota #23, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Cole Anthony Auch, Tabor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Seth Cressy, 803 E. 16th St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Joseph Weis, Elk Point; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Daniel Harts, 807 E. 16th St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Joseph Ralph Keinschmit, 4014 Timberland Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Yanira Morales, South Sioux City, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Daryl Dean Jaster, 706 Walnut St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lindsay Hovden, 109 Tootys Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Logan Franken, Sioux Center, Iowa; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Chad Brent Elkins, 1409 Peninah, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michelle Gallop, 2200 Douglas Lot 53, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $287.12; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Earl D. Frederick III, Wagner; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $993.99; Jail sentence of 180 days with 150 days suspended and 9 days credit.
Seth Cressy, 803 E. 16th St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Emma Corbett, 301 West 31st Street #207, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Jamie Ray Kleinschmit, 1617 Mulberry, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $616.50; Jail sentence of 41 days with 1 day credit; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Kevin Blackbear, 301 W. 31st St. #106, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Antoine Don Gay, Senior, 500 Park Street #25, Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Petition sustained; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 7 years with 6 days suspended and 112 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior-crime of violence; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Recharged by information.
Buck Noyer, Crofton, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possess two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Dylan Kenneth Peterson, 203 James Place, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Antonio Gonzalez, 609 Capital St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Gregory Kathan, 816 Pine St., Yankton; Following too closely; $132.50.
Charles Richardson, 906 Pine Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Daniel Joseph Garneaux, 415 W. 15th St. Lot #16, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Marla Jean Beerman, 105 Abby Ave., Yankton; Intentional damage to property-$400 or less; $542.49; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Chad Elkins, 1409 Peninah, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Emma R. Corbett, 301 West 31st Street #207, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
John Frank Schaff, Avon; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Dustin Daniel Zirpel, Sioux Falls; Speeding on a state highway;$137.50.
Angel Rose Green, 902 E. 11th Apt. 3, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Garett M. Ladwig, Norfolk, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Jessica Nakamura, Mission Hill; Pet violations-no license dog/cat; $222.50.
Kaitlyn Gartner, 113 Tootys Ave., Yankton; Careless driving; $132.50.
Charles Owen Lindwood Thornton, 305 Douglas Apt. B, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 5 days credit; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Cristina Williams, Yankton Inn Room 217, 1603 E. Hwy 50, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $524.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Christopher M. McEnery, Zion, Ill.; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Mark Allen Wudel, Tea; Overweight on axle; $224.50.
Laura Isabella Diaz Planchart, 510 Pine St., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Lucas Pedersen, Lesterville; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Sean Michael Kelly, Scotts, Mich.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $157.50.
