Yankton County reported one new death related to COVID-19 in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The death was the county’s 57th overall and first since Feb. 25.
South Dakota recorded five new deaths Friday, raising the pandemic toll to 2,853.
The DOH posted 51 new infections, while active cases dipped to 3,016 (-101).
Other statistics from Friday included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 88 (-8); new hospitalizations: 6;
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations — none;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 5.9% (0 change);
• New Area S.D. Cases (3) — Turner County, +1; Union County, +1; Yankton County, +1;
• USD Update — Active cases: 0 (0 change); quarantine/isolation: 0 (0 change).
Here is an update of active cases among South Dakota counties in the Yankton area as of Friday, with the difference from Friday, March 4, in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 20 (-5); Charles Mix County, 63 (-4); Clay County, 46 (-11); Douglas County, 8 (-1); Hutchinson County, 26 (-1); Turner County, 21 (-2); Union County, 40 (-13); and Yankton County, 83 (-6).
