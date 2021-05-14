Pink Ladies Celebrate A Decade Of Helping Others

A community darts league is celebrating 10 years of hitting its targets.
But it’s not just any run-of-the-mill recreational darts league.
The Pink Ladies Dart League started under unfortunate circumstances but has grown substantially in the last decade with one goal — to make sure no one fights cancer alone.
The organization largely got its start thanks to Lori Neubauer and news that she received about a family member.
“The story kind of begins with my sister Becky, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in February, 2011,” Lori said. “Ironically when I found out she had breast cancer, it was when I was at the state darts tournament up in Sioux Falls. It was kind of an emotional thing for me that kind of threw off my dart game.”
She said that this diagnosis turned into a learning experience that inspired her to want to help in any way she could.
“Knowing my sister was going through all of that and how much support she got from family, the neighborhood and friends, it was kind of amazing and I always wanted to do more for her,” she said. “I never really knew how cancer affects people. It affects individuals but I never knew how much it affects family.”
And an opportunity was on the horizon for Neubauer to find ways to help not only her sister, but numerous individuals down the road.
And it involved a passion of hers — darts.
“One night at dart league on a Thursday night in September, Randy Oliver and myself along with few other people … were all sitting there and I was telling him how I wanted to do more, and he explained to me that he wanted to do something like an all-female dart league and wanted to know how we could go about it and any thoughts. I was telling him how my sister’s friends and family were getting all of this support out of nowhere and it kind of helped her get through those things.”
Out of this conversation sprang the Pink Ladies Dart League.
“Talking that Thursday night, we came up with the idea of Pink Lades and that we were going to support cancer patients — not necessarily breast cancer, but all cancers.”
The group would first formally meet and begin to compete that November at Cheers in Yankton.
“We kind of just played darts and didn’t know how we were going to raise money or where the money was exactly going to go to,” Neubauer said. “We decided to donate over $4,000 our first year in Pink Ladies to the Avera Cancer Institute so they could put the money towards helping people in that area.”
An Expanding Mission
Since its inception, the Yankton chapter alone has donated more than $100,000 to groups, families and individuals touched by cancer.
According to Neubauer, sometimes the individual chapters go beyond just the monetary element.
“It’s not just money that we give,” she said. “We offer to do whatever it may be that they ask for. A lot of people don’t like to take the money that we offer them, but it’s not just for them — it can be for their family. It can help pay for groceries, it can help pay medical bills. It’s not a ton of money but it is something that can help pay the deductibles for medical bills or whatever it may be. If their husband or whoever their support system is needs a day off at work, it can cover their day’s wages so they can be supportive to the person going through the cancer.”
Each chapter serves individuals and families within a 30-mile radius.
According to Yankton Pink Ladies chairman Jen Carda, there’s one core mission for the group no matter where the chapter is located.
“The Pink Ladies’ motto is, ‘No one fights alone,’” she said. “That was from day one. ‘Why are you starting this?’ Well we’re starting this for people with cancer because nobody should be doing this alone.”
She said the group has helped cancer patients of all ages, and even some of their own members over the years.
But the group has grown well beyond Yankton, with chapters starting in Tyndall, Avon, Sioux Falls and eventually growing throughout the state. The Yankton group competes in a state tournament each October and also holds a golf tournament each year. They recently welcomed their first co-ed team and will even be participating at a major darts tournament in Las Vegas this June.
Carda said there’s roughly 700 members in South Dakota alone. In addition to Yankton, she is also a member of chapters in Tabor — which she helped found — as well as Menno and Avon.
Chapters have also been chartered in a number of other states including Nebraska, Ohio, Texas, North Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin and even stretching across international boundaries into Canada.
“I was just kind of amazed how many people it affects and how many people were at the state tournament for the Pink Ladies,” Neubauer said. “It’s just kind of everywhere, and I never thought it would grow so fast or that much in a few years’ time.”
Originals
Like with any organization, 10 years can see many people come and go.
However, the Yankton Pink Ladies do have some members who have been around ever since that first November 2011 meeting.
This includes Kerry Hetzel, Lynzee Reeves and Brenda Stockman.
Hetzel helped to lay out the group and its mission.
“When Lori came up to the bar and told us that her sister was diagnosed, we started thinking about how we could help,” she said. “We came up with darts being as we were there throwing darts. We started talking about it and within a matter of 30-40 minutes, Randy was up there. We basically had it all planned within one night of setting up doing darts.”
Reeves said she still takes part as much as she can.
“Kerry is actually my godmother and asked me to throw with her,” she said. “We threw for quite a few years together. … I still sub if they need me to. I don’t throw full time anymore, but I miss it every day. It’s a good group of ladies.”
Stockman said they keep former members involved one way or another.
“Even if they’re not Pink Ladies anymore, if they’re around, we try to include them or try to have them help us run a tournament or make a blanket,” she said. “Just because you don’t throw anymore does not mean you are not still a Pink Lady. You don’t get away, you will always be considered a Pink Lady.”
Legacy
Neubauer admits she never thought that the Pink Ladies would make it a full decade, but she’s happy that the organization has thrived in that time and looks forward to where it may go from here.
“The 10 years, honestly, went by really fast,” she said. “When we went through the first few years, I thought, ‘This is great!’ Now I’m just amazed that it’s still growing. We’re going to Vegas this year and it’s going to be recognized internationally. Teams from Germany or wherever, if they take off and make it international, that would be great because cancer is everywhere — it’s not just isolated to Yankton, South Dakota.”
She added that she looks forward to the next 10 years as the group continues to build on its core mission.
“Hopefully we still are raising money and helping families or individuals,” she said. “Any fundraising ideas are welcome. Anybody who wants to support can feel free to donate. All of the money does stay local in our chapters.”
Carda said she’s proud of how the organization has grown.
“Ten years is a huge accomplishment,” she said. “Of course when you start something new, you never know exactly where it’s going to go. … It’s just one of those things when somebody needs something, everybody here will do everything in their power to try and get that done.”
Carda said there’s many reasons to keep the legacy going for another decade.
“We have big shoes to fill,” she said. “We want to make Lori’s family proud because, obviously, this all started because of them. Cancer sucks, but what we’re able to do is make things a little bit better.”
