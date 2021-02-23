CASES DISPOSED: JAN. 30-FEB. 5, 2021
Richard James Woodraska, Sioux Falls; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 7 days credit.
Andres Alexander Grant-Wabasha, 2200 Green Street, Apt. 12, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $411.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Derek J. Steffen, 235 Broadway #3, Yankton; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by information.
Ray Jackson, 116 W. 5th Street #1, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jacob R. Challand, Scotland; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Jason Michael Drury, 1109 Meadow View, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Teala Marie Claudio, 806 E. 13th, Apt. 18, Yankton; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; $486.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; Recharged by information.
Darrick Snow, 308 ½ E. 5th Street, Yankton; Fail to report accident to police officer; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Andrew Niebrugge, 409 W. 6th St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; Jail sentence of 2 days; No driver’s license; $132.50; Jail sentence of 2 days.
Christopher Michael Roubideaux, 2200 Douglas Ave. #60, Yankton; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; $436.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 1 day credit.
Walter Eli Grant, Wagner; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Katlin Williams, 2501 Capital St., Apt. 204, Yankton; Careless driving; $132.50.
Darren Conaway, Georgetown, Del.; Disorderly conduct; $240; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury.
Lisa R. Still, Fairchild, Wis.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Mohamed A. Heydar, Sioux Falls; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Curtis L. Hall, Junior, Newcastle, Neb.; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,440.50; Jail sentence of 20 days; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Lindsey Patricia Pibal, 810 Mulberry St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Daryl Devere Kirschenman, Rapid City; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Benjamin Andrew Murra, Vermillion; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Kristen Jensen, 803 Spruce, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kevin Michael Johnson, Wakonda; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Ray Jackson, 116 W. 5th Street, #1, Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated assault-bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jared Ray Thompson, Centerville; Limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products; $221.50.
Dorothy May Kniseley, Hixton, Wis.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Anita Faye Horned Eagle, Wagner; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Robert David Sees, Irene; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Commit felony carrying firearm-first conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess firearm, prior felony drug conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Commit felony carrying firearm-first conviction; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possess firearm, prior felony drug conviction; Recharged by information.
Andrew Niebrugge, Junior, 409 W. 6th St., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint.
Tina Marie Talsma, Avon; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Bradley James Buchmann, Hayti; Overweight on axle; $2,485.
Babette Joleen Merchant, Alcester; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
-----
CASES DISPOSED:FEB. 6-12, 2021
Dwayne Richards, 815 Picotte St. #3, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Shane Olson, Sioux Falls; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50.
Asa Primeaux, III, 414 Douglas, Apt. 1, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $132.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissal-reduction; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Cheyenne Rouse, 902 E. 11th St., Apt. 7, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Joshua Law, Yankton County; Fail to maintain responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Stop lamps required; Dismissed by prosecutor; No proper license plates on vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Samuel Schelhaas, 2902 Lakeview Dr., Yankton; Hunting in wrong unit; $122.50.
Christopher Kanaly, 1300 Maple Street, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Aaron Anthony Blackwell, 612 Locust St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tyler John Mutchler, 1100 E. 8th St. Lot #4, Yankton; Violation conditional bond; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Chad Eugene Shipps, Lincoln, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Trevor W. Harrison, 310 W. 3rd St. #2, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Lindsey Leigh Stahly, 302 Bunker Lane, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $20; Allow unauthorized person to use vehicle; $98.
Darrick Snow, 308 ½ E. 5th St., Yankton; Fail to report accident to police officer; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Grady Douglas Gulbranson, Sioux Fall; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
William M. Schaefer, 1404 Belair Rd., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $238.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Shelby Stroman, Centerville; Unauthorized use of vehicle by restricted licensee; $120.
Jacob Aaron Diesterhaft, Ida Grove, Iowa; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dale E. Credeur, Irene; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Paige Julia Matsumura, 311 Locust St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Mary Amon, 4500 W. 8th St. #A, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $182.50.
Emanuel Wesley Bordeaux, Senior, 412 Burleigh #2, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Joshua Robert Law, Yankton County; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Convicted at trial; $1,181.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years; 14 days credit; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by court.
Dale Credeur, Irene; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Six days credit; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Alan Lee Petersen, Parker; Overweight on axle; $226.50.
Jose Godoy Castrillo, Las Vegas, Nev.; Log book; $182.50.
Dan Coulson, 609 Green Street, Yankton; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $984.50; License revoked for one year; Jail sentence of 90 days; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by indictment.
Kathy Horselooking, Sioux Falls; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Tyler Joseph Schmidt, Sioux Falls; Seat belt violation; $25.
Warren KJ Hiemstra, 905 Dakota, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $199.49; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Thomas Alitz, Omaha, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; $199.50.
Anthony Michael Blakey, 310 Pine Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
