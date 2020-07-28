COVID-19 Update July 28: Union County Registers Two New Cases, Clay One

Tuesday, According to the South Dakota Department of Health website, Union County registered two new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 180 positive test results, 154 recoveries, 10 ever hospitalized and two deaths. To date, 1,725 individuals have tested negative for the coronavirus and the county has 24 active cases.
Additionally, Clay County registered one new case Tuesday. Currently Clay has 107 total positive test results, 94 recoveries, six hospitalizations and no deaths. There are 13 active cases in the county and 1,191 individuals have tested negative for the virus.
Yankton, which has registered 100 total positive test results and 87 recoveries, reported no new cases Tuesday. Currently there are 11 active cases in the county. There have been seven individuals hospitalized since the pandemic began, two deaths and 2,842 individuals who have tested negative for the virus.
Also Tuesday, South Dakota reported 48 new positive cases of the coronavirus, 49 current hospitalizations, 7,474 recoveries and no new deaths. The COVID-19 death toll for the state currently stands at 123, there have been 107,491 individuals who tested negative for the virus and there are 908 active cases currently across the state.
In Nebraska, one new death was reported, bringing the state total to 317. Late yesterday, the state reported 2,278 tests administered Monday for a total of 261,383 total COVID tests given. Also, the state recorded 281 new cases, for a total of 24,899 positive cases and 236,204 negative test results.
Locally, Cedar, Knox and Dixon counties did not record any new cases.
