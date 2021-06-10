CROFTON, Neb. — Effective immediately, Cedar Knox Rural Water has limited the water usage for the City of Crofton.
The city has been placed on alternate days for watering purposes. Even-numbered households may water on even-numbered days. Odd-numbered households may water on odd-numbered days.
City officials thank residents and business for their cooperation and will post any changes as they occur.
