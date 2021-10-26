Corps Ready For A Dry Winter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Prolonged drought will likely lead to continued water conservation measures for the Missouri River in 2022, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).
The Corps is holding its fall meetings across the Missouri River basin, including Tuesday in Sioux City. Corps officials provided an update on the current year’s runoff and reservoir conditions as well as the Annual Operating Plan (AOP) for next year’s runoff season.
After flooding in 2019, conditions have changed dramatically as the upper basin has experienced extensive drought. The Corps’ runoff forecast for the 2021 calendar year in the upper basin, updated Oct. 1, is 14.8 million acre-feet (MAF), or 57% of annual average of 25.8 MAF.
If that holds, the runoff amount would be the 10th lowest runoff in 123 years of record keeping.
The USACE implemented water conservation measures July 1, which will remain in place for the foreseeable future, according to John Remus, chief of Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
“Upper basin runoff was below average in September and is expected to stay low through the remainder of the calendar year. Lower basin runoff has been below average, as well,” Remus said. “Releases from Gavins Point Dam will continue to be set to maintain navigation support at an intermediate service level.”
Gavins Point Dam releases will be set at winter rate of 12,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) starting Nov. 22, Remus told the Press & Dakotan.
“This is not unprecedented to have winter releases of 12,000 cfs. We’ve been down to 9,000 cfs,” he said. “It’s nothing people who have lived along the river for a decade or so haven’t seen.”
However, Remus doesn’t expect dramatic changes that would affect recreation and tourism in the Yankton region.
“You won’t see much fluctuation in the levels for Lewis and Clark Lake. Those who spend time there will never know,” he said. “Fort Randall (Dam at Pickstown) fluctuates and will do so in a normal way, even during drought.”
Soil conditions in the upper basin continue to be very dry. According to the Drought Mitigation Center, approximately 88% of the Missouri River basin is currently experiencing some form of abnormally dry conditions
The Corps anticipates continued low runoff next year, Remus said.
“We are forecasting well below normal runoff in 2022, primarily because of the fact that we have such dry soil,” he said. “Even if it snows (a great deal this winter), a lot of that is going to soak in.”
Despite such forecasts, the Missouri River contains enough water for the eight congressionally-authorized purposes in the Corps’ Master Manual, according to Col. Geoff Van Epps. Based in Portland, Oregon, he assumed duties in July as commander of the Corps’ Northwestern Division.
The challenge is balancing the various upstream and downstream needs as outlined in the Corps’ master manual, he told the Press & Dakotan.
“There is quite a bit of water in the system, but not as much as everybody would like to use for all of the authorized purposes,” he said. “We’re getting feedback about the challenges for recreationists with the lower water levels and the lower levels for boat ramps and places to put the water craft.”
The eight authorized purposes include flood control, river navigation, hydroelectric power, irrigation, water supply, water quality, recreation, and fish and wildlife.
“We’re doing the best we can for all of the competing purposes and doing everything we can to allocate the water in the system the best we are able,” Van Epps said. “We have to manage the entire system and account for the water in the river, and we have to do it clearly in accordance with the Master Manual and all the authorized purposes.”
The intake operators face the responsibility of adjusting for the lower water levels, Remus said.
“There isn’t a guarantee that we will release enough water for every intake to stay wet,” he said. “Those people may have to make some modifications.”
For now, the Corps will continue with its current operations under drought conditions, Van Epps said.
“I think people understand … we’re going to continue the conservation measures until the hydrologic conditions reverse themselves,” he said.
Tuesday’s meeting included information from Kevin Low with the National Weather Service and from Kevin Grode and Mike Swenson with the Corps.
Warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue into January for at least the southern half of the basin, with uncertain temperature trends for the northern half.
While chances do favor a wet winter for the northern Rockies, no good signal exists to indicate the precipitation trends over the majority of the basin over the next three months.
The 2021-22 winter outlook calls for La Nina conditions to prevail again this winter. For the Missouri River basin, a La Nina typically leads to colder-than-normal weather in the northern tier of states and above-normal snowpack in Wyoming and Montana.
However, the outlook contains no guarantees, Remus told the Press & Dakotan.
“Generally, and I say generally, (La Nina) would mean we are colder with a little more precipitation in the upper basin,” he said. “But we had La Nina last year, and we didn’t have anywhere near normal precipitation in the upper basin.”
Currently, the Missouri River mainstem system contains more than adequate room for storage, Grode said. The current level lies in the carryover multiple-use level, with room to use the annual flood control and multiple use level and the exclusive flood control level.
For 2022, the runoff season starts below the base of the annual flood control zone. Flooding can still occur due to downstream rainfall. The ability to reduce downstream stages diminishes farther downstream because of the increased travel times and the uncontrolled drainage area.
The Corps will closely monitor mountain and plains snowpack accumulation this winter. The Corps has made accommodations for fish and wildlife and for the threatened and endangered species of piping plover, least tern and pallid sturgeon.
In addition, the Corps is working with stakeholders on the sedimentation issue, Remus told the Press & Dakotan. The Omaha District has worked with hydrologic engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation.
Also, the Corps has worked with the Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition (MSAC), including Brigham Young University (BYU) researcher Rollin Hotchkiss, who has worked with various sedimentation strategies around the world.
Following Tuesday’s gathering in Sioux City, Remus noted the AOP meetings were being held in-person for the first time in two years because of the pandemic. The crowds were not as large as 2019, but it was expected because of COVID and the lack of a hot-button issue such as flooding, he said. The drought conditions have also played a role, he said.
“We’re happy to see the people who are here tonight. It’s the best crowd by far (in the series). I anticipate it will pick up in the lower basin as we have a few more issues to discuss,” he said. “Last time, we were SRO (standing room only). I welcome the large crowds, sharing our information and hearing what people have to say.”
For Van Epps, the current week-long swing signals his first in-depth visit across the basin. He welcomed the tour as a chance to learn more about the basin, its features and the people who call it home.
In that regard, Remus noted the Missouri River stakeholders remain passionate about the river. He expressed pleasure in seeing the rise of green spaces along river communities, which encourage more visits and enjoyment. He anticipates public usage of the river, which has spiked to historic levels during the pandemic, will continue in years to come.
“The river is what it is to each individual. For some people, it’s a treasure and for others it’s a demon,” he said.
“People feel a real connection with the river, especially Yankton, which has felt connected to the river since the day the community was born. Now, I think you’re seeing people gaining even more of that connection.”
To view the draft 2021-2022 AOP, visit https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Public-Meetings/. The comment period closes Nov. 24.
