David Herbster

David Herbster

 Courtesy Photo

VERMILLION — University of South Dakota Athletic Director David Herbster announced his resignation Aug. 14 to pursue a new career opportunity on the community relations team for Sanford Health’s southern market in Sioux Falls. His last day at USD will be Aug. 30.

As part of his new position, Herbster will be responsible for building collaborative relationships with local business leaders and community non-profit organizations, as well as finding new opportunities for business development and strategic partnerships for Sanford Health.

