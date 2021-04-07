Yankton’s First Dakota National Bank is offering members of the community an opportunity to safely shred their sensitive documents free of charge on Thursday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 1800 Summit St (across from YHS) in Yankton.
Individuals and local businesses can use this service to safely dispose of documents that may contain sensitive information such as individual’s signature, account number, social security number or medical and legal information.
First Dakota is organizing Shred Days free of charge at multiple communities. Individuals and businesses should first check with their tax or financial advisors on how long to keep documents, in case of audit. Those interested in this shredding service should have their documents prepared ahead of time to bring over to the Yankton location on April 29.
