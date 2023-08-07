VERMILLION — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) is set to host open house events in Sioux Falls, Vermillion and Brookings for those interested in lifelong learning opportunities.
The Vermillion event is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Vermillion Public Library, 18 Church St.
OLLI in South Dakota is one of 125 OLLIs in the nation and provides college-like courses for people ages 50 and older across South Dakota. Class topics include history, current events, literature, writing, science, technology, health, math, travel and more. There are two semesters per year (fall and spring).
“The best part is no tests, no grades, just fun. It’s a great place to meet people who also love to continue learning,” said Thea Miller Ryan, director of OLLI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.