100 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 22, 1920
• The second of the McMaster-Howes debates between the candidates for governor of the republican and democratic parties under the Richards Primary Law, held here last evening, proved more sensational and full of life than the first at Tyndall Monday night. There were challenges made and met, in a little more concrete form.
• Itineraries for two campaign trips to be made in October by Senator Warren G. Harding, republican candidate for president, were announced here today. They are to touch the border states as far south as Chattanooga, Tenn., and to go as far west as Kansas City, Mo., and Omaha, Neb.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, September 22, 1945
• Because of the unusually large enrollment of 105 primary youngsters in the public schools this term, 25 first graders will attend class beginning Monday at the G.A.R. hall, it was announced today by C.A. Beaver, superintendent. The G.A.R. hall is now in the process of being thoroughly cleaned and varnished, and portable desks and black boards will be installed.
• Pocket radios no larger than a package of cigarettes were predicted today by two manufacturers as a development of the “radio proximity fuse” used in shells, bombs and rockets. Officials of the companies said in a press conference that the tiny vacuum tube which made the fuse possible would lead to minuscule radios and civilian walkie-talkies.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 22, 1970
• To be featured at a program following a Yankton County Republican barbecue this evening will be short talks by U.S. Rep. Ben Reifel; Gov. Frank Farrar; Dexter Gunderson, candidate for Reifel’s seat in Congress; and Robert Bartron, candidate for lieutenant governor.
• For the first time in our memory Arickara Day at YHS and Pioneer Day at YC fall on the same weekend, and Yankton fans should be treated to a great pair of football games. It will be the home opener for Bill Bobzin’s team, and we look for one of Yankton’s biggest football weekends in history.
25 Years Ago
Friday, September 22, 1995
• The 21 members of the Rivercity Harmony are working hard to prepare for their concert next Saturday. The group, a chapter of Sweet Adelines, Inc., practices every Monday year round at Trinity Lutheran Church.
• POGs, bot dogs, may be man’s newest best friend. POGs are a small circular disk used for a kids game that goes by the same name. Local players will have a chance to show off their POGs as well as demonstrate their mastery of the game this weekend, as a POG tournament complements the baseball card show at the Yankton Mall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.