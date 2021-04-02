HURON — Chairman Dan Klimisch of Yankton has announced that the James River Water Development District awarded $156,214 in cost-sharing assistance at their recent regular Board of Directors meeting by way of Zoom on Thursday, March 18.
The District awarded $57,820 to the Davison County Highway Department for drainage fabric and riprap installation costs with replacing four structures that were severely damaged beyond repair during major flooding events in 2019. The installation of drainage fabric and riprap will help mitigate sediment transport from entering the James River, which will reduce water contamination by soil erosion and help protect the structures from future scour and flooding events.
The District awarded $37,925 to the Town of Hitchcock for costs associated with installing a new fiberglass liner to their lift station, which will prevent wastewater from seeping into the ground water.
The District awarded $34,000 to the City of Mellette for costs associated with upgrading their lift station and controls as well as upgrading the current 4-inch line to a 6-inch line so the pumps can run concurrently, preventing issues due to water infiltrating the system.
The District awarded $12,240 to build a silt dam in Walshtown Township in Yankton County. This silt dam will sit above the main dam to protect it and to filter out debris from coming into the main dam.
The District awarded $14,229 to repair a dam in Walshtown Township in Yankton County. This dam sits a mile above the James River and has been severely damaged over the past years due to large amounts of runoff.
The District also was given an update on the upstream reservoirs and 2021 releases from the US Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha. A low flow year is predicted, as designated in the Water Control Manual for Jamestown and Pipestem reservoirs. The maximum combined releases from Jamestown and Pipestem reservoirs will be at 200 cfs and releases will be adjusted based on spring and summer rainfall.
For further information, contact the James River Water Development District office in Huron at 352-0600 or visit the website at www.jrwdd.com.
