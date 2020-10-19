A Slow Start

TYNDALL — The South Dakota pheasant season opened somewhat slowly last weekend in the southeast region, but Todd Crownover believes the numbers will pick up in the coming weeks.
Based in Tyndall, Crownover serves as a wildlife conservation officer for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP). The pheasant season kicked off Saturday with good numbers for both hunters and birds, he said, but two major factors could lead to even larger figures.
“Once the harvest gets finished and we get that first moisture — those two things are going to make a huge difference,” he said.
Crownover may get his wish on both counts.
The South Dakota corn harvest is moving far ahead of schedule, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). In the Rushmore State, 39% of the corn was harvested as of Oct. 11, well ahead of 4% harvested last year at this time and the 15% average.
Those figures are considered good news for bird hunters, according to a GFP press release.
In addition, this week’s weather outlook calls for a chance of precipitation, including the first measurable snowfall. The southeast region of South Dakota has gone weeks without major precipitation, creating moderate to severe drought.
“If we get a half-inch of rain or snow, it would make pheasant hunting that much better,” Crownover said. “Anytime there is moisture, it helps with finding birds. And if it’s a little bit of snow, then it really helps.”
Area landowners reported sighting more pheasants before the start of the season, which provided a good indicator of things to come, the conservation officer said. “The birds are very resilient, and we also have the decent weather and habitat here in South Dakota,” he added.
South Dakota state climatologist Laura Edwards said the conditions have been good for larger pheasant numbers this fall.
“The spring climate was generally favorable and drier, which was less stress and resulted in pretty good brood survival and chick survival (at least in some regions),” she said.
She predicted hunters would find good numbers. “There should be a lot of pheasants around, … as far as this being a good year,” she said.
The major harvest progress should work in the hunters’ favor, Edwards added. “As far as hunters go, they should be able to find (pheasants) as they’re not hiding in as many places,” she said.
Crownover hit the road Saturday to gauge the hunting activity. He also received reports from around his district, which includes Hutchinson, Turner, Lincoln, Union, Clay, Yankton and Bon Homme counties.
“With Bon Homme and Yankton counties, I think we have more hunters than normal,” he said. “We started seeing license plates of hunters from California, Michigan, Wisconsin and Kansas, and that was just in Bon Homme County.”
Crownover credits a number of factors for creating strong interest among hunters from around the nation.
First, the state boasts a perennially strong pheasant population, the conservation officer said.
South Dakota has 1.1 million acres of public and private land that’s available for public hunting. GFP has added more than 40,000 acres of private land to the Walk-In Area program in the last two years, while also maintaining over 77,000 acres in the James River Watershed as part of the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP).
In addition, some recent rule changes by the Game, Fish and Parks Commission are giving hunters more opportunity in the field. Shooting hours begin at 10 a.m., central time, and the season will remain open until Jan. 31.
“In past years, you could start hunting at noon during the first couple of weeks, but it changed to 10 a.m. when we ended Daylight Saving Time,” Crownover said. “This year’s change doesn’t affect hunting the birds, but it does make things simpler by keeping the same starting time for the whole season.”
The state didn’t conduct a brood count this year, but Crownover pointed to the informal reports he has received in the area. “Personally, from talking with local landowners, a lot of people are seeing more birds than the last few years,” he said.
Hunters look for the brood numbers in making their plans, Crownover noted, but he advised against relying on the numbers as the only measure of a successful experience.
“We don’t want people caught up on statistics. Even if our numbers are down, they are still better than a number of other states. That’s why we’ve gotten hunters for so many generations,” he said. “We promote outdoor recreation, and we try to make their experience as pleasant as possible. We have the camaraderie and families getting together.”
In addition, the pandemic has played a role in attracting hunters to South Dakota, Crownover said. Some observers worried COVID-19 might keep away hunters, but the situation may create the opposite effect, he said.
“People are tired of being cooped up for the last few months. They are now able to enjoy the outdoors,” he said. “Hunting is one of the most relaxing things you can do, and you’re safe as long as you follow the ‘six feet apart’ rule.’ If you have multiple people in the vehicle, then wear masks.”
The pheasant season provides a major boost for the state’s economy, especially in smaller rural communities — a fact not lost on state officials.
Earlier this year, a nationwide marketing campaign launched to encourage hunters to visit — or return to — the state. The promotion #HuntTheGreatest has resulted from a collaboration between the Department of Game, Fish and Parks and the Department of Tourism aimed at getting more individuals and families into the field to share in the pheasant hunting experience.
“It’s not only about the birds,” said GFP Secretary Kelly Hepler. “This is about getting into the field with family and friends. Getting away from the screens, sharing stories, watching the dogs do what they love while taking in our amazing landscapes are all part of the experience here.”
The hunting parties can became quite large and include several generations, Crownover said. He pointed to one hunting party north of Avon that consisted of 15 people in about eight vehicles and using hunting dogs.
The group wasn’t finding a great deal of success, but Crownover said weather conditions turned against the hunters.
“Saturday started off good until mid-afternoon when the winds were just howling. That really hurt,” he said. “For the dogs, that doesn’t work good. They may have been walking right by birds and didn’t know it. (A colleague of mine) swears his dog has a great nose and is a good hunter. But the dog couldn’t find anything because it’s so dry outside.”
COVID has created some changes, such as changing youth hunting courses to online along with a short outdoor day as part of the requirements, Crownover said. “A lot of the instructors across the state are older gentlemen, and it would be terrible if one of them got COVID because of the classes,” he added.
Crownover expects interest to grow in the coming days and weeks with the changing weather conditions.
“Honestly, and this is my opinion, the local people don’t get too crazy (about hunting) until the weather shifts,” he said. “A lot of people will go out when everything gets cooler. Then you’re going to see a lot of interest.”
