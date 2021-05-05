Yankton Banker Issues $10K Challenge To Benefit VFW Post

After learning VFW Post 791 of Yankton had lost nearly all its funds from an alleged embezzlement, a local banker has pledged $10,000 to keep the post open and has challenged other financial institutions to do the same.
Lynn Peterson of Elkhorn Valley Bank and Trust in Yankton told the Press & Dakotan he wanted to act after reading Wednesday’s article about the post’s financial crisis and uncertain future.
“We’re donating the $10,000 from the bank itself, and I’m donating $1,000 of my own money,” he said. “I believe in giving to this cause, not just through the bank but also from myself as well.”
Post 791’s former quartermaster, or treasurer, has been charged with grand theft after allegedly embezzling $80,000 from the post. He admitted taking the money because of his video lottery addiction and noted the actual theft could be closer to $200,000, according to court documents.
“When I first read the (P&D) article, it jumped out at me, ‘This is so wrong!’ The long time that the VFW has been here and somebody (allegedly) looted the account,” Peterson said.
“We have such a great VFW. It’s hard to imagine this could happen here. But it happens too often (in other communities). I always thought, if it happened here, it would break my heart.”
The VFW plans a May 14 soft re-opening of the post, which has been closed for more than a year because of the pandemic. May 14 also marks the centennial of the post’s charter.
Peterson said he was pleased to see the post re-open on the historic day. “A big chunk of this story is that they re-open in time for their 100th anniversary,” he said.”
VFW Post 791 Commander Bill Rueppel said he has heard from parties interested in donating after Wednesday’s P&D article informed the public about the post’s situation. An account has been set up to accept donations, he added.
The news about the VFW Post 791’s financial setback struck home with Peterson, an Air Force veteran who later served in the Air Guard. He belongs to the VFW post in his hometown of Centerville and has also visited the Yankton post.
Peterson looked for a way to provide a quick source of seed money for keeping the Yankton VFW post open. He turned to his fellow financial institutions in the community.
“I immediately wanted to do something to help, and I thought about a friendly challenge,” he said. “I would donate $10,000 to the cause and see if I could get the other banks, credit union and Farm Credit Services to also donate.”
However, Peterson hopes the support spreads far beyond the financial community. He’s hoping the initial effort provides a kick-start for donations from businesses of all sizes, organizations and individuals.
“For the 21 years I’ve been here, Yankton has been such a great, giving community,” he said. “Maybe this is one little thing we can do to help the VFW.”
Peterson noted a major start from the VFW members themselves.
About 20-25 members attended Monday’s meeting where Rueppel informed them about the empty treasury and the alleged embezzlement. Before the meeting ended, those in attendance contributed $8,000 from their own pockets — more than enough to pay for the insurance needed to reopen the doors.
In addition, Rueppel and other VFW officials are working to restock the inventory after the year’s closure for COVID-19. The post has also learned about unpaid bills arising from the alleged grand theft and intends to cover those, the commander said.
In making his donation and challenge, Peterson said it was crucial to keep the VFW post open and not allow it to close.
“I don’t want to see the VFW get shuttered. It’s important for our veterans to have this post — it’s a huge thing,” he said. “The last thing I want to see is (the veterans) hurt by its closure. By doing this challenge, I hope it pushes giving from numerous businesses and individuals. Everyone needs to step up and support this.”
Peterson sees a possible silver lining amidst the VFW struggles.
“Too many people don’t know firsthand what the VFW does. This (situation) puts the VFW front and center for a lot of people,” he said. “Out of this horrible thing, maybe something good comes out of this.”
The post’s re-opening will benefit the entire community, Peterson predicted.
“We’ve been dealing with COVID for over a year. We need to get back together, to be among one another,” he said. “I personally feel, if they re-open the VFW, it will do all of us a world of good.”
——
For those who want to donate, checks can be made out to VFW Post 791, and donations can be mailed to VFW Post 791, 209 Cedar Street, Yankton SD 57078. In addition, donations can be made with Venmo @Yankton_VFW.
For more information and updates on the re-opening efforts, visit VFW Post 791 on Facebook.
