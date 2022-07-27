100 Years
Friday, July 28, 1922
• Some weather prophets made forecasts today of an early winter when they noted fifty seven ducks flying northward and every duck a mallard.
• Sweet corn is the big thing on the market in Yankton right now, and is going into nearly every home. It is very good, and is early, and cheap.
75 Years Ago
Monday, July 28, 1947
• The formal opening of the Midwest’s most beautiful Sears, Roebuck Co., store will be staged in Yankton this Wednesday, according to announcement made today by C.W. Bach of Minneapolis, company officer in this Northwest zone, who will be here for the ceremonies at the new store building on lower Walnut street.
• If you thought Saturday was the hottest day of the year, it wasn’t just your imagination. Official weather records indicate that the thermometer soared to 102 degrees Saturday afternoon to top the previous high of 95 by seven degrees.
50 Years Ago
Friday, July 28, 1972
• South Dakota Superintendent of Public instruction Donald Barnhart said Tuesday that more than 15,000 jobs are provided to South Dakotans by elementary and secondary schools of the state, and 65 percent of all those jobs are held by women.
• The Scotland band was honored Saturday when they arrived home after a trip to Estes Park, Colo. They were the host band for the annual rodeo celebration at Estes Park. While there they received two trophies. They took first place in the band competition and second place in the parade competition.
25 Years Ago
Monday, July 28, 1997
• Winds roaring up to 110 miles an hour struck the region Sunday, causing extensive tree damage and torrential rain but no reported injuries and little property damage. Vermillion and Scotland were among the hardest hit communities, and cleanup work is expected to continue through this week.
• The 1997 winter wheat harvest is in full swing, but early results are mixed due in part to winterkill and recent rainy and humid weather. Areas south of Interstate 90 had significant winterkill this year because of a lack of snow cover.
