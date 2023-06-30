Crofton Councilor Faces Recall Election
P&D File Photo

CROFTON, Neb. — Barring resignation, Crofton voters will go to the polls later this year to decide whether to remove a city councilman — and possibly the mayor and another councilman.

James Murphy faces a possible recall after petition circulators secured enough signatures to force the election.

