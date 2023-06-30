Crofton Councilor Faces Recall Election

CROFTON, Neb. — Barring resignation, Crofton voters will go to the polls later this year to decide whether to remove a city councilman — and possibly the mayor and another councilman.
James Murphy faces a possible recall after petition circulators secured enough signatures to force the election.
Since that time, petitions have been taken out for Mayor Bob Evans and Councilman Larry Peitz.
Knox County Clerk Joann Fischer oversees the petition process as both the county clerk (auditor) and county election supervisor. Petition papers are procured from the filing clerk, and she verifies whether circulators collected enough valid signatures, set by state law based on the previous election for that office.
“For Mr. Murphy’s seat, the petition circulators needed a minimum of 63 signatures, and there were 67 valid signatures,” Fischer said Thursday afternoon. “For the mayor, the number of signatures is at least 127 valid signatures.”
The Knox County community of about 800 residents is in the midst of three petition drives, one completed and the other two still in progress. The five-member board consists of an elected mayor and four elected council members.
Under Nebraska state law, a principal circulator takes out petitions seeking a recall for a designated person and office. The officeholder is allowed, but is not required, to attach a defense statement to the petition, which is then circulated for signatures.
“Both statements need to be concise (under state law), a maximum of 60 words,” Fischer said.
With the collection of the needed petition signatures, the recall process moves forward for Murphy. Under state law, the city has 21 days from notification to order an election and set a date.
Fischer told the Press & Dakotan she has held discussions with Evans, as Crofton mayor, about setting the date for Murphy’s recall election. However, the council hasn’t met to set a date.
Under Nebraska state law, the election date shall be the first available date that complies with a designation section of state law and that can be certified by the county clerk or election commissioner at least 50 days prior to the election.
For the effort calling for Murphy’s removal, Carissa Christensen is listed as the principal circulator for the recall petitions.
In her statement of reasons for the recall, Christensen listed the following:
“Murphy has been consistently inconsistent. One time, to save himself (on a vote) and not save Crofton thousands (of dollars) hiring CPA. He did not vote in 2022 to fix roads. He has no opinions on important matters, just did not vote or show up for meetings. He supports firing John Carter, chief of police.”
In his defense statement, Murphy submitted the following:
“These allegations against me are false. I did not support hiring a special CPA firm. I have only missed two meetings in 2½ years. I did vote to spend all the street funds allocated for our streets to improve them. If you have any questions, please call me at 605-760-4105 before you decide to sign this petition.”
In addition to Murphy, Crofton residents could face a recall election for Evans and/or Peitz.
John Carter, the former Crofton police chief, took out recall petitions June 23 for both Evans and Peitz.
Carter served as Crofton police chief until this week. He posted a letter, apparently from Evans, which notified Carter June 27 that his contract was not renewed. Both Carter and Sgt. Aubrey Miller were terminated as of June 28.
In the letter, Evans noted both Carter and Miller were informed last April of their status so they could plan accordingly and move forward. Evans made an apparent reference to the April notice coming before any of the current recall actions.
In his recall petition for Evans, Carter lists the following statement:
“Evans does not represent all of the citizens due to his implicit biases. He has a callous disregard for the rights of the citizens of Crofton to speak or get on the agenda at public meetings. He operates in secret and is not transparent.”
In his recall petition for Peitz, Carter lists the following statement:
“Peitz consistently violates public meeting laws of the State of Nebraska. He unlawfully disposes of public property without proper notice or processes. He operates in secret and is not transparent. Peitz lacks the integrity to hold public office due to his implicit biases. He is hostile toward the police personnel in Crofton.”
Both Evans and Peitz can add a defense statement to their respective petitions. The deadline has not yet passed for them to do so before the petitions are circulated.
“Mr. Murphy’s recall has been set, while the other two (efforts) are just beginning the process,” Fischer said.
She noted a difference in state law which affects the number of required valid signatures for a recall election.
For an election in which one person is chosen, such as the mayor, the number of valid signatures must amount to at least 35% of the total cast for that office in the last general election.
For an election in which more than one candidate is chosen, as was the case with the Crofton council race in 2022, the number of required recall petition signatures comes to at least 35% of the total votes cast for the person receiving the most votes for that office in the last general election.
Given the difference in timelines for the petition drives, Fischer doesn’t foresee a single recall election that could involve all three Crofton council members.
“However, my understanding is that the City of Crofton is considering holding a joint election on the recall of Mr. Murphy and a sales tax issue,” the county clerk said.
If sufficient valid signatures are obtained, a separate recall election can be held for Evans and/or Peitz, Fischer said. Should a candidate on a recall ballot resign from office, the election would be canceled, she added.
