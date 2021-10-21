South Dakota recorded nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state pandemic toll to 2,214, of which 72 have been reported this month. None of the new deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
The DOH portal posted 417 new infections Thursday, with active cases falling to 5,697 (-27) after seeing a rise Wednesday for the first time this month.
Active hospitalizations rose by two to 202. There were 11 new hospitalizations reported.
Yankton County recorded 10 new cases Thursday, the third straight day of seeing a double-digit rise in positive tests. Seven new recoveries were posted, with the number of active cases rising to 142. The DOH amended the county’s hospital total down by one Thursday after reporting a new hospitalization Wednesday.
Union County also saw a double-digit rise in cases with 11 reported. The county has now recorded at least 10 new cases in seven of the last eight reporting days. Active cases rose to 122; so far in October, the county has seen a 54% increase in active cases.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases included: Charles Mix County, +1; Clay County, +9; Hutchinson County, +1; and Turner County, +2.
Bon Homme County reported one new hospitalization Thursday.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal reported seven active cases (4 students, 3 staff), which was unchanged from Wednesday. There were 10 people in quarantine/isolation (-2), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University reported two active cases, up one from Tuesday.
