Delta Dental Mobile Van Returning To Yankton In May

In a departure from years past, United Way (UW) of Greater Yankton’s mobile dental event will be held in May this year, and from now on.
This year, the Delta Dental Mobile Program will return to Yankton for the week of May 8-12 outside Yankton’s UW Community Impact Center at 920 Broadway Avenue.
The program provides free oral health services to youth ages 0–21 across the state who don’t have access to dental care. The program includes preventive, diagnostic and restorative dental care.
Preregistration is required to receive dental services. Forms will be available starting April 1 at the UW Community Impact Center or online at www.yanktonunitedway.org/dental. Completed forms are due back to the UW Community Impact Center by Friday, May 5.
The Delta Dental mobile has been an annual visitor to Yankton since 2007 — usually in March. The change of month is due to UW’s relocation last year to its current site, UW Program Coordinator Baylie Barger told the Press & Dakotan.
“In 2022, we thought hosting the program a few months after our big move would allow the community time to re-adjust and familiarize themselves to our new location,” she said. “It also allowed UW staff time to better market the program after the big move.”
Now, the program will return each May, including this year, Barger said.
The mobile dental program includes two trucks — Molar 1 and Molar 2 — that are fully equipped mobile dental clinics. Delta Dental of South Dakota manages, operates and staffs the trucks.
Local community agencies like UW host a truck visit. The trucks have visited 86 communities across South Dakota and provided more than $29 million in care since the program began, according to Delta Dental of South Dakota.
Molar 1 was set to be in Yankton in 2020 when the COVID-19 national shutdown caused the mobile dental program’s suspension until safety protocols could be developed and implemented.
The program was back in action by the end of 2020 and returned to Yankton in 2021.
“On average, the Delta Dental bus serves 40 youth (locally) each year,” Barger said. “Last year, we had a record-breaking number of 50 individuals under the age of 21 served through the program.”
The popular event has already been receiving requests for appointments, which can’t be made until April 1.
Once registration forms are posted and UW staff begins marketing the program to area schools and other agencies, organizers anticipate full participation, she said.
“We look forward to providing this wonderful program to the community once again,” Barger said.
For more information, visit www.yanktonunitedway.org or call the UW Community Impact Center at 605-665-6766 after April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.