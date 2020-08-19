Incidents
• A report was received at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday of a residential burglary on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of a license plate on Pearl St.
• A report was received at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday of vandalism on 25th St.
• A report was received at 6:57 a.m. Wednesday of a fight on E. 15th St.
• A report was received at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday of a protection order violation in Yankton.
• A report was received at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle break-in on E. Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday of theft off of W. Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9 a.m. Tuesday of a residential burglary off of 301st St.
