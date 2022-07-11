PIERRE — The South Dakota Nonprofit Network (SDNN) will host its second annual conference, which will take place in Mitchell on the Dakota Wesleyan University campus on July 28 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The conference will bring together nonprofit leaders, staff and board members from across the state. It will offer an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to network and learn from their peers and industry experts about successes and challenges facing the nonprofit community.
The event will be held in-person on the campus of Dakota Wesleyan University with a zoom link available for those not able to attend in person. Registration is available at https://www.viethconsulting.com/members/evr/reg_event.php?evid=31416077&orgcode=SDNN. There is a registration fee for the event.
The agenda for the day includes several speakers who will address important issues in the nonprofit world including advocacy, fundraising, and more. SDNN will present the Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Award as well as the Friend of Nonprofits Award at this event. There will be several networking breaks scheduled throughout the conference allowing for ample time to meet and share ideas with others from across the state. Lunch will be provided for all in-person attendees.
For more information about SDNN, visit sdnonprofitnetwork.org or email info@sdnonprofitnetwork.org. To become a member of SDNN and receive the discounted annual conference fee, complete the group’s online membership form.
