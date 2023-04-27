Unlike most food fights, this one ended without a mess.
Last month, Menno and Scotland students declared a two-week battle against each other. But they didn’t throw the food — they collected boxes of it to feed the hungry.
The neighboring schools recently completed their third annual food drive competition, part of the “Harvest For Hunger” campaign sponsored by the CHS Farmers Alliance. Menno claimed this year’s battle, now winning all three years of the contest.
Menno amassed 409 pounds of items, while Scotland collected 157.4 pounds of food and $20.
The Scotland and Menno schools co-op in a number of activities, and the food drive contest grew out of the shared relationship, according to Scotland school counselor Stephanie Fritz.
“We have been participating in the competition since 2021,” she said. “Based on the number of pounds raised, both Scotland and Menno’s local food pantries will receive a monetary donation from CHS as well.”
The trophy and bragging rights aside, there are no losers in the effort. The true winners are area residents who find it difficult to feed themselves and their families.
Menno students were pleased with the community response, according to school counselor Trishia Fischer.
“We delivered our items to the Bethany (Mennonite) Food Pantry in Freeman. They are the local food pantry for Menno,” she said. “The students were impressed with how much food people brought in.”
The Freeman Food Pantry works in conjunction with Feeding South Dakota to help eliminate hunger in the community, Fischer said. The Menno drive didn’t limit itself to food items, she said.
“We collected non-perishable food items along with hygiene products like shampoo and conditioner, toothbrush and toothpaste, lotion and deodorant,” she said. “We also received baby diapers.”
At Scotland, areas were designated for collection sites, Fritz said. “We (had) two drop-off points in the school where students (could) bring items,” she said.
Like Menno, the Scotland drive included targeted items, Fritz said. The school focused on non-perishables like canned soup, peanut butter, canned fruits, shampoo and other food and supplies.
At Menno, the student council provides the leadership on the food drive, Fischer said.
“The Student Council students help me move the food to the coaches’ office to weigh the food and then load it in my vehicle so that I can deliver it to Bethany Food Pantry in Freeman. This is Menno’s local food pantry.”
At Scotland, Fritz saw her students — and the community in general — responding to local hunger. The competition has generated awareness as well as the donations themselves.
“Our students have enjoyed contributing to the food pantry,” she said. “We’ve been able to target some high-needs items in our community.”
For Scotland High School juniors Jerica Stark and Grace Robb, the rewards didn’t end with the drive’s completion.
“I think it’s a way for two communities to come together for a good cause,” Stark said.
Robb saw the many benefits for those who worked with and contributed to the food drive.
“It’s a healthy competition to better our community,” she said. “It also helps our younger students learn how they can contribute to their community in little ways.”
The collection was only the first part of the effort.
At Menno, the items were boxed and loaded up, then transported to Freeman. Fischer was assisted by senior Alex Fischer and sophomores Taylor Freier, Addisyn Friesen and Ellyana Ulmer.
Scotland also coordinated the drop-off of its collections, Fritz said.
“At the end of the donation period, all items collected at SHS (were) brought to the Scotland Area Food Pantry to be distributed to community members in need,” she said.
The students are drawing attention to a sometimes-unrecognized issue, Fritz added.
“I believe this project has also raised awareness of local needs,” she said. “For example, we are currently asking for peanut butter, jelly, canned fruit, and hamburger helper as high-needs items for our pantry.”
Food insecurity, already an issue in rural areas, has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, rising food prices and the brutal winter bringing higher fuel bills and more difficulty getting groceries.
In turn, many families cannot afford nutritious food, or they go without eating altogether. Some communities no longer have a grocery store, creating additional problems for those without reliable transportation or who cannot otherwise travel because of age, health or other factors.
The impact affects all people in their health and development. At the school level, hungry students experience more difficulty with learning and concentration.
The problem exists across the Rushmore State, according to Feeding South Dakota.
Food insecurity remains an issue and keeps growing, according to the organization’s website. Nearly 15% of the state’s residents live at or below the poverty line. One out of eight persons in the state is food insecure, and one out of every five children are at risk of going hungry.
Children and infants account for nearly one-half of the persons served by Feeding South Dakota.
The Menno and Scotland students hope their efforts make a difference at the local level.
In addition to the annual food drives, the Menno school has sought ways of addressing food insecurity among its own students, Fischer said.
“When I started working at Menno, I put into place Sack Packs. This is a sack of food that goes home with students for the weekend,” she said.
“The sacks go home with students that their parents have signed them up for the program. This program is run through Bethany Food Pantry in Freeman, so we thought this (food collection contest) was a great way to give back to the food pantry that helps us.”
While collecting food for others, the collection effort has impacted the students themselves, Fritz said.
“I believe this competition has taught our students the value of supporting their community and helping out those who may be struggling with difficult circumstances,” she said.
As for the traveling trophy, plans are already in the works for next year.
“We’ll do the food drive again in the future,” Fischer said.
Given the tradition, it should be one great food fight.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.