After last year’s record flooding, the Northern Plains — including the Yankton region — is moving toward drought at a critical time for crops.
Aaron Wilson, a climate specialist at The Ohio State University, gave the outlook Thursday during a webinar hosted by the National Weather Service (NWS).
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports a short to very short amount of moisture in the Northern Plains, Wilson said. The U.S. Drought Monitor lists both southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska as abnormally dry.
“Areas across the region are gradually drying themselves out,” he said.
Yankton recorded temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s during the past week but received a needed shot of rain Thursday morning.
Yankton reported about 0.80 inches of rainfall Thursday, compared to a total of 0.46 inches for the entire first two weeks of June.
Farmers who reported late planting last year because of flooding didn’t have that problem this year, the USDA’s Dennis Todey said during Thursday’s webinar. They were able to complete planting in April, aided by the warm, dry and windy weather, he added.
“The heat has been somewhat beneficial in pushing along the growing degree days (needed for crops to mature),” he said.
However, farmers now need a change in conditions, with the amount of urgency depending on the crop, Todey said.
“The warmer weather right now has reached a point where the heat is probably doing some more damage to winter wheat than corn and soybeans,” he said. “We’re early in the growing season for corn and beans, but we do need to cool down for winter wheat.”
The current conditions have brought a number of benefits so far, Wilson said. The region has been mostly spared of damaging storms, with the fewest number reported for May since 2014, he added.
“When you look at the impact on the agricultural side, corn is ahead of the five-year average. The change was brought about because of the warmer conditions,” he said. “The hot, dry conditions can be good initially to drive some root development and to establish stands, but it can’t last too long.”
In addition, the soybeans are progressing ahead of the five-year average with 72% rated good to excellent.
The outlook heading into July calls for continued warm, dry weather, Todey said. If that occurs, it would be concerning for crop development, he added.
“The crops, especially corn, are moving along quickly and should be reaching tasseling in that second week of July time frame,” he said. “If the conditions remain dry into the tasseling period, then you’ll start doing some damage to crops readily.”
Soybeans aren’t quite at the same stage, Todey said.
“The corn is closer to having problems, while soybeans are further down the line,” he said. “Soybeans have until August when you run into issues with them, so there is a little bit more time to see what happens.”
The past month’s conditions have taken moisture out of saturated soil that had contributed to the past year’s flooding, Wilson said.
In June, the Northern Plains has seen a dramatic decline in soil moisture. A number of Western states have received less than 2 inches of precipitation in the last 30 days.
“During the last 30 days, we have (also) been 4 to 8 degrees above average,” Wilson said. “The figures show we really need some good precipitation across the region.”
The pendulum has swung from flooding to drought for a number of reasons, he added.
“It’s the thirst of the atmosphere,” he said. “There is a rapidly increasing demand due to the dry air and sunny skies (along with) the warmer conditions. We’re seeing a really stark demand for water. We’re seeing very intense evaporation rates.”
Many areas in the central region are recording temperatures among the Top 10 warmest for that day, Wilson said. Both Sioux Falls and Sioux City have already recorded temperatures in the 90s, he added.
Those kinds of readings are arriving early in the season, according to Doug Kluck with the NWS in Kansas City.
“The number of 90-degree days is already (occurring) in places a little too far north, like Sioux Falls and Sioux City,” he said during the webinar.
Besides crops, the recent hot, dry weather has impacted the Missouri River basin and its runoff, Wilson said. The mountain snowpack has declined very rapidly in May and June, resulting in the flooding of some upstream tributaries.
“There is a flood potential in the lower third of the basin as we head into June, July and August,” he said. “The flood potential is normal as the drier weather has allowed the soils to dry out.”
The unusual weather year has also seen an exceptionally rare derecho in the West, as the system is usually found in the eastern part of the nation, Wilson said. The derecho produced winds of more than 75 miles per hour.
A derecho is a line of intense, widespread and fast-moving windstorms. The derechos are sometimes accompanied by thunderstorms that move across a great distance and characterized by damaging winds.
Looking ahead, the Northern Plains doesn’t show any strong indications of either an El Nino or La Nina weather pattern coming out of the Pacific Ocean, Wilson said.
The 8- to 14-day outlook — which covers the rest of June — calls for near or below average precipitation across the region.
Look for continued warm readings, Todey said. “There is a greater chance for above-normal temperatures across much of the north-central U.S. over the period of June 26-July 2,” he said.
The July outlook calls for an elevated chance of higher temperatures in the Western states.
The drought outlook for the next three months finds generally deteriorating conditions in many parts of the Northern Plains.
“Given the current evaporation rate, only the heaviest rainfall will ease the drying conditions for the long term (in those areas),” Wilson said.
After a brief cooldown, the Yankton region is heading into another warm spell. The NWS outlook calls for temperatures in the 80s throughout the next week, reaching the mid- to upper 80s through Thursday.
The outlook called for rainfall chances through the early part of next week. The probability stands at 20% today (Friday), 30% Saturday, 40% Sunday and 30% Monday.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.