The Yankton Community Library invites teens in grades 6-12 to join in for teen events at the library. All events are free.
Our teen craft event this month will take place on Wednesday, April 19, at 3:45 p.m. They will be making summer reading decorations. Teens will have the opportunity to help create cityscapes and a cardboard robot to get kids excited for summer reading.
