VERMILLION — On Saturday, Rep. Dusty Johnson announced Professor Michael Roche of Vermillion as the first recipient of the Spirit of South Dakota award. The award was created to celebrate and honor South Dakotans that display unusual perseverance, compassion, and innovation and are beloved by their community.
Roche has been a member of the University of South Dakota faculty since 1974 where he taught courses on criminal justice and criminal law. Roche is the author of numerous books and articles on the criminal justice system and worked extensively inside the South Dakota penal system. He was named 2001 South Dakota Professor of the year by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.
“In his nearly 20 years as a professor, Michael Roche has received countless accolades, he models the Spirit of South Dakota exceptionally well,” Johnson said. “His impact won’t end with his retirement, and South Dakota’s criminal justice system is better off because of his work. Professor Roche’s legacy will last in the halls of the University of South Dakota and in the hearts and minds of his students. I’m honored to present him the first Spirit of South Dakota Award.”
