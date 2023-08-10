PIERRE — The South Dakota Retailers Association is now accepting nominations for the Retailer of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, and Community Service awards. Nominations can be submitted online at sdra.org/awards.

Since 1982, the Retailers Association has presented awards to recognize excellence in business and community service. Each January, individuals and families who own or operate outstanding businesses are honored with Retailer of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, and Community Service awards during the Association’s statewide Business Conference and Awards Reception in Pierre.

