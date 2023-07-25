POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owners. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Eugene Nedved, 75, of Yankton was arrested Monday at 2:09 a.m. for DUI.
• Arturo Saucedo-Valdez, 46, of Yankton was arrested Monday at 11:22 a.m. on a probation hold for court services.
• Shawn Hinman Jr., 36, of Columbus, Nebraska, was arrested Monday at 5:25 p.m. on an arrest warrant after indictment possession of a forged instrument, forgery, petty theft/1st degree and a bench warrant for failure to appear.
• Glenna Huffaker, 29, of Yankton was arrested Monday at 8:58 p.m. for misdemeanor possession of marijuana (2 ounces or less).
• Joshuah Pacas, 28, of Yankton was arrested Monday at 11:21 p.m. for violation of a protection order; obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; and resisting arrest.
INCIDENTS
• Police received a report Monday at 5:51 p.m. of money stolen through fraud or a scam on Pearl Street.
• Police received a report Monday at 7:47 p.m. of an incident involving alcohol in which a male was on the ground then got up and started arguing with another individual on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report Tuesday at 1:22 a.m. of a protection order violation on W. Third Street in which a male was alleged to have been banging on a window, threatening to break it.
• Police received a report Tuesday at 1:31 a.m. from a male who reported a theft on Broadway Avenue. Reporting person said his blue Chevy truck was stolen by his girlfriend.
• Police received a report Tuesday at 12:01 p.m. of a possible probation violation. The officer was asked to take the client into custody on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report Tuesday at 12:31 p.m. vandalism or intentional damage on Walnut Street. The caller’s vehicle was keyed.
• Police received a report Tuesday at 1:46 p.m. of a fight in which three males were kicking each other and yelling on Linn Street.
