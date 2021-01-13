Short-term, immediate financial support for individual artists, culture bearers and creative workers within South Dakota who have been impacted by the pandemic is now available through the second round of awards from the Arts South Dakota Artist Emergency Relief Fund.
“Individual artists are among the hardest hit economic victims of the global pandemic, receiving very little direct support,” said Arts South Dakota executive director Jim Speirs. “Artists, performers and culture bearers will continue to be heavily impacted, especially during the winter months that make any public gathering even more difficult. The Artist Emergency Relief Fund can be a lifeline for those vital creative workers.”
The Arts South Dakota Artist Emergency Relief Fund provides short-term, immediate financial support for the individual artists, culture bearers and creative workers within South Dakota who have been impacted by the pandemic. Rapid response funds are available to those who meet the criteria and qualifications, as funds are available. Funds to do NOT need to be repaid.
Applications for the second round close on Jan. 22, 2021. Notice of awards will be sent Feb. 12, and payments mailed Feb. 19. Past recipients of the relief fund are eligible to apply again in round two as funds allow, but new applicants will be prioritized for funding.
Funding for the second round of the Arts South Dakota Artist Emergency Relief Fund is provided by an anonymous donor. Arts South Dakota is part of the Upper Midwest Emergency Relief Fund coalition, in partnership with Crosshatch Center for Art & Ecology, CultureSource, ImagineMKE, Racing Magpie, Springboard for the Arts and The Arts Partnership.
For more information, criteria and to apply for the Arts South Dakota Artist Emergency Relief Fund, visit www.ArtsSouthDakota.org.
