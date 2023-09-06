At the final public meeting to discuss a lake area transportation study, officials announced they are recommending the installation of a traffic light at Deer Boulevard and South Dakota Highway 52.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Western Yankton County Subarea Study has been focusing since last year on the area bounded by South Dakota Highways 50 and 52 and West City Limits Road. The goal is to determine how to meet that area’s traffic needs safely and efficiently through 2050 and make recommendations accordingly.
There are two main recommendations resulting from the study, said Bill Troe, principal for SRF Consulting Group.
“One is we are recommending a signal at Deer Boulevard and South Dakota 52,” he said. “Then, we’re also recommending developing what I’m calling either an arterial or collector framework for that entire area.”
For the study, officials compiled data on traffic operations, crashes and access points, he said.
Traffic operations were studied during the summer and in October when school was in session, including key intersections and road segments. The data was extrapolated to estimate traffic needs for 2035 and 2050, considering the development potential of the area south of Highway 52.
“So, we added a little bit of a kicker into our traffic forecasts to account for potential growth in that area,” Troe said. “It’s a good thing to make sure we’re addressing (growth). But it’s a bad thing because (growth) adds more traffic to the entire system.”
The group also studied crashes that occurred between 2017 and 2022 throughout the entire study area, both at intersections and on road segments, examining severity and contributing factors.
“One of the positive things out of the study is we’re seeing not a lot of crashes and those crashes that we are seeing, the vast majority of them are animal hits,” he said. “There’s very little that we can do to address those.”
The study also examined access points to the major roads and found that the number of access points exceeds DOT guidelines. Data presented at Wednesday’s meeting showed that of the 16 portions of road studied, only five conformed to the guidelines, with SD 153 to Deer Boulevard having an access density of 3 points per mile on the south side but 15 points per mile on the north side.
“The guideline is five access points per side per mile,” Troe said. “For the most part, we are exceeding that, but a positive is we are not seeing the crashes you might expect.”
Currently, a significant portion of the access points might lead to a field and only be used once every three months, he said, adding that many lead only to single-family homes.
“But we want to make sure we identify those (access points) because each of those creates an opportunity for a driveway with more activity in the future,” Troe said. “In certain situations, particularly if there were crashes, the DOT would (initiate) conversations about consolidating driveways but we’re not looking at that as a recommendation out of this study.”
The main area of concern revealed by the study involved the traffic patterns on Deer Boulevard, he said.
“I think, as you look forward, that (it would) not take much additional traffic to warrant that signal,” Troe said. “This is a relatively unique situation where, operationally, the stop sign still works OK. But when you start to get a few vehicles stacked up, they start cutting through the convenience store gas station area, which gets a little bit janky. There’s a whole lot going on in a relatively small area.”
Also of concern is the potential of development south of Highway 52 funneling all traffic to 52 and from only one or two access points, he said. The proposed grid of roads would allow traffic to pass through the developed area and would access Highway 52 at several points.
“As the area continues to develop, there (should be) this backbone or framework or internal structure of roads to allow me to go east and west through the area and north and south through the area without concentrating as we have today,” Troe said. “The traffic from River Aspen Road — I’ve got one way in, I’ve got one way out — that continues to concentrate traffic at Deer Boulevard, which then exacerbates that whole situation (and) now we need a signal.”
People who live in that area shouldn’t have to get on to Highway 52 to get a gallon of milk unless they are going into Yankton, he said.
However, because the county does not have funding and will not adopt additional roads, there is no obvious mechanism to fund the pre-building of the proposed road network, thus the cost could be borne by developers, Troe said.
“What we’re saying is that as development occurs, that is when the roadway network gets built and that’s going to result in that network being built piecemeal,” he said. “That’s why it’s critically important that, as soon as we can, we lay out the general alignments of where we would anticipate this internal network.”
The study also recommends that Chalkstone Road be maintained to West City Limits Road and adjusted to intersect with Highway 52 at more of a 90-degree angle.
Sisters Grove Road would remain unchanged.
Mike Welsh of Yankton County asked about federal or state funding options for pre-building the proposed road network south of Highway 52.
He expressed concern in an emergency for residents in the Deer Boulevard area.
“The most likely event in Yankton County is a high wind event or a fire and possibly both together,” he said. “There are so many households and individuals that live along and toward the south end of Deer Boulevard. If something like that happened, with a relatively narrow two-lane road, there’s only one way in and one way out.”
Welsh also voiced this concern at Tuesday’s Yankton County Commission meeting during public comment time.
“You could have a situation where we have emergency calls trying to get in and everybody else trying to get out,” Welsh said. “It seems to me that there should be some mechanism for giving people a second way out.”
However, because they are not really through roads, the state would likely not have any funding mechanism, though Troe said he would include a grant options section in the final report, which is due out in a few weeks.
To view the SRF presentation, visit https://intuviosolutions.blob.core.windows.net/templator-uploads/Uploads/documents/25/Yankton%20County%20PM%202%20Presentation.pdf
