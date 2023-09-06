DOT
Buy Now

Bill Troe, principal for SRF Consulting Group, is shown reviewing the findings of the Western Yankton County Subarea Study, which concluded that a traffic signal is needed at the intersection of Deer Boulevard. 

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

At the final public meeting to discuss a lake area transportation study, officials announced they are recommending the installation of a traffic light at Deer Boulevard and South Dakota Highway 52.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Western Yankton County Subarea Study has been focusing since last year on the area bounded by South Dakota Highways 50 and 52 and West City Limits Road. The goal is to determine how to meet that area’s traffic needs safely and efficiently through 2050 and make recommendations accordingly.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.