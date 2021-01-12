2 School Board Members Plan Reelection Runs

Yankton School Board members Kathy Greeneway and Jill Sternquist, whose seats are up for reelection in 2021, told the Press & Dakotan that they plan to run again.
“The school board is a position that is near and dear to my heart,” Greeneway said. “I will continue there as long as the community will let me serve.”
Sternquist, currently serving as vice president of the school board, also said she plans on running for another three-year term.
“I feel like after three years, I am starting to figure out the inner workings so I am looking forward to another term,” she said.
According to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website, nominating petitions for open school-board seats may be picked up beginning on Jan. 29 and must be returned by Feb, 26.
The last contested school board election in Yankton was in 2013.
This year’s election is set for April 13.
